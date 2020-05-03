RiseVt has granted the Milton Parks and Recreation department $3,000 in grant funds to upgrade amenities in Bombardier Park.
In mid April, Recreation Director Kym Duchesneau requested approval of the town selectboard to apply for two RiseVt grants at $1,500 each. She moved forward with the applications after receiving the selectboard's blessing, and heard back from RiseVt on April 30 about the good news.
One grant will go towards installing a message board kiosk at the end of the parking lot in Bombardier Park, in the direction of the dog park. According to Duchesneau, the park used to have an old message board but the kiosk was removed after years of deterioration and not replaced.
"It's been on our radar since the dog park was created last year," said Duchesneau. Without a consistent message board, she said the department ends up laminating signs and attaching them to the dog park fence. The new kiosk will have information about the dog park, trails in the vicinity, upcoming events, and other announcements from Milton Recreation.
The second grant is allocated for two park benches to be installed in the park. They are the first benches to enter Bombardier Park, but Duchesneau said adding park benches have also been on Milton Recreation's radar for some time.
One bench is set to be installed along the gravel pathway towards the dog park near the Rock of Remembrance. "Folks can take a break or a rest there, or may sit and think of pets that have passed away," Duchesneau said.
The second bench location is still to be determined.
Bombardier Park open space and trails have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic but Milton Recreation has closed other park amenities including but not limited to the playground structures, pavilions, tennis & pickleball courts, horseshoe pits, gaga ball pit, basketball court, outdoor performance center and dog park.
While spring programs for Milton Recreation were canceled as a result of the pandemic, staff have had a chance to aerate and seed the fields as a result. "We had to cancel all of our spring sports, but it does give our fields an opportunity to rest," said Duchesneau. "It's bittersweet."
According to Duchesneau, the department is planning for summer programming but doesn't know if they will also be canceled.
"We want to keep expanding park amenities over time," said Duchesneau. She hopes to have the message board kiosk and two park benches installed sometime this summer but she's unsure how the timeline or installation might be affected by COVID-19, as other town government projects, school events, spring programs, construction projects and more have been shelved due to the novel coronavirus.
"We have to wait and see," she said.