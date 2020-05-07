Town Manager Don Turner wasn't sure that morning how many people would show up to the Milton Food Drive. The plans came together quickly, after the Milton Family Community Center expressed to him deeper needs in the community for food and other household resources due to the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Milton Building and Grounds pick-up truck was parked near the town's Fast-Trash station in Bombardier Park on Saturday morning, April 25, empty and awaiting donations with a hand-drawn sign taped to the side: "Food Drive to benefit Milton Emergency Food Shelf. Please help us fight hunger in our community."
By the end of the day, a cornucopia of donated soup cans, pasta, boxes of cereal, shampoo and diapers filled the bed of the pick-up truck. Cash donations totaled just over $1,400.
"It's a huge need in the community and the people of Milton have been amazing; they're been very generous," said Turner on the positive response to the Food Drive.
Turner organized the food drive to coincide with the town's Fast-Trash event in Bombardier Park in the hopes that more people might show up. In early April, the town partnered with Casella Waste System to create a more accessible trash and recycling location for locals after Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) closed all locations but Williston for reasons related to the pandemic. This event has also been successful and Turner plans to continue to provide the service until CSWD reopens the Milton center.
On the first Saturday of the food drive, Turner put out a challenge to the community: he would match dollar for dollar donations up to $500.
"I'm not a big social media guy," Turner confessed, but he figured why not. "We'll try it, see how social media can have a positive impact—my phone started ringing as soon as I posted it."
He ended up donating his entire $500 match, totalling just over $1,400 in the first week. At the food drive's second run, Miltonians showed up again to donate a truck-load of grocery and household items to the Milton Emergency Food Shelf and $613 in cash. That puts the running total so far at over $2,000 in two weeks.
Now the Food Drive is headed into its third week and Cobble Hill Trailer Sales in Milton has pledged to match dollar for dollar donations up to $500.
"Everybody wants to help but a lot of folks don't know what to do. It's really gratifying to see people come together in support of their neighbors in this way," said Turner.
The Milton Food Drive takes place this Saturday, May 9 in Bombardier Park behind the town offices, in the same area as Milton Fast-Trash.