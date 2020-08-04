The Milton Public Library is now open by appointment for those who have missed walking among the stacks.
MPL closed its doors to the public March 17, thinking it might be able to reopen in April, but the quick acceleration of the COVID-19 pandemic left its aisles empty of footsteps for over five months.
As of Aug. 2, appointments for a limited number of visitors can be made by calling the library during regularly scheduled business hours. Appointments are 30 minutes long and available Tuesday through Friday.
“This is the next stage of our phased reopening plan, which is based on federal, state, town and library board-mandated and recommended safety procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic,” MPL Director Susan Larson wrote in a recent blog post.
Larson stated she hopes to increase the number of appointments and patrons allowed in during a certain time frame in the coming weeks.
Library staff are cleaning computers and other surfaces after each appointment. MPL’s bathrooms are not open to the public at this time, and therefore visitors should make the necessary arrangements beforehand.
Masks must be worn in the library at all times. Upon arrival, call the library and wait outside the back door, socially distanced, until a staff member opens the door. Hand sanitizer must be used upon entering the building, and materials not being checked out should be placed on a cart to be re-shelved by a library employee.
Children under the age of 14 wishing to make an appointment must be accompanied by an adult.
While visiting in-person, patrons should check out the Friends of the Library Book Sale, where books can be purchased by donation.
MPL is still offering curbside pick-up and other services this summer. Curbside pick-up of up to five items is available six days a week and a modified summer reading program is happening virtually.
The library’s annual Story Walk, in Bombardier Park West, has been on-going throughout the summer, and has seen more stories than ever before. For the first time, the story is changing twice a month. This week, visitors can read “Unicorn Thinks He's Pretty Great" by Bob Shea as they walk amongst the trees and bushes.
This year, MPL is also offering three attraction passes on a first-come-first-serve basis to patrons this year: Vermont State Parks, Vermont State Historic Sites, and ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.
To check out a pass, call the library to reserve on the morning you want to use it, and then swing by to pick it up curbside.