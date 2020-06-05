Despite the near 85 degree weather on Friday, Milton residents were the latest in a series of Vermonters to host an anti-racism protest.
For just over an hour on June 5, about 75 people stood outside of the Hannaford Supermarket along Route 7 to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
The idea for the protest surfaced June 3 on a Facebook group for Milton community members. The post encouraged residents to join in a “peaceful gathering for racial justice and equity here in our hometown.”
Milton resident Lauren Blume told the Independent the Hannaford was chosen because of its location between two stop lights, allowing for high visibility. The wide open space was also conducive to social distancing.
“This was my first political gathering in town,” she said. “Although I attended the Women’s March in Madison, Wisconsin when I lived there.”
At 5 p.m., people began to emerge from their cars and find a place to stand along the sidewalk. All wore masks and many carried signs, created on poster board or cardboard and written on in Sharpie.
Ricky Edwards stood alone in the crowd, holding two cardboard signs high above his head. Messages were written on both sides of each, and he flipped between them every few minutes.
When Edwards moved to Vermont 13 years ago from Boston, he said for him, as a black man, it was a big culture shock.
“For every ally that I have here there’s thousands more that I don’t have,” Edwards said. “There’s a whole system of people that are trying to fight the change that is happening.”
Edwards said he and his wife and their two daughters plan to attend the protest in Grand Isle, June 7.
“[My children] are young African-American girls and they need to understand that I’ve sheltered them their whole lives from a lot of this stuff, but recently, things have been getting a lot worse,” he said.
Recently, a neo-Nazi yelled at his daughter in a Milton supermarket, he said.
“If you’re coming after my kids, you better be careful because I’m coming after you,” he said.
After hearing about the protest on a Milton town Facebook group, Moira Johnson, a Milton resident, said she asked friends to come with her.
“Milton is a really great town,” she said. “I believed there would be this many people here today.”
Some commuters on their way home from work and others driving along Route 7 honked their horns to show their support. The protestors waved and cheered in response.
Dante Thomas said as a person of color who lives in Milton, he was heartened to know that there are people in his community who care.
“In Milton, and Vermont generally, we don’t have a large population of people of color, so the fact that an event like this was organized made me really happy,” he said.
Thomas said he didn’t participate in the #BlackoutTuesday trend on social media earlier this week, but that he has been contributing online in other ways.
“I’ve been getting a lot of knowledge, signing petitions, learning and observing,” he said.
#BlackoutTuesday, initially started by members of the music industry, was an initiative to go silent on social media in the wake of George Floyd’s death and resulted in Instagram being flooded with symbolic black squares.
Kristen Mahoney, a resident of Winooski, said she came to the protest in Milton because she believes it’s important to show up in small towns that might not know issues like racism and police brutality exist in Vermont.
“It’s really important that we show solidarity in a small town, in a small state that is predominantly white,” she said. “There can never be too many allies.”
Mahoney said she is in favor of defunding the police and explained that as meaning she is an advocate for giving more resources to community-based services rather than to law enforcement.
“If we want to help our communities, there are services to support that would be more appropriate, like mental health services,” she said.
In a few days, Mahoney will be attending the protest taking place in Montpelier and is hoping one will take place in Winooski soon.
Laura and Frank Bushwell, a couple who were among the first to arrive, said they both can’t stay silent anymore, especially since they have a few mixed-race friends.
“I’m just now 60-years-old and I’m just starting to do protesting,” Frank Bushwell said. “It’s been a late awakening for me.”
Storie Herbert moved to Milton three weeks ago with her husband and two children, she brought them all along with her to the protest.
“When my kids ask, when they are older, what we did in a time when something needed to be done, I want to be able to say that we stepped up and tried to make a difference,” she said.
Herbert was not the only one to bring children to the protest. Several young children could be seen holding signs and others played in the grass or sat in strollers.
One mother in the crowd held a sign reading: “It could have been my son. This mama hears their cries. Do you?”
Milton’s town manager, Don Turner, released a statement in the late afternoon June 5 asking that the protestors follow safety and health guidelines, and that their efforts remain peaceful.
“The Town of Milton, Public Safety and Police Departments welcome the peaceful gathering planned for today in Milton,” the press release stated. “At this critical time in history, it is our responsibility to listen, empathize and most importantly effect change by allowing these gatherings to safely occur.”
The protest did appear peaceful, no counter protestors arrived on the scene, and there was no apparent conflict.
Turner told the Independent earlier in the day that town officials support residents’ right to gather.
“We want to thank Milton residents for peacefully expressing our nation’s outrage and calling for justice and reform,” the release stated.