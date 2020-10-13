MILTON — The Milton Police Department is going pink this month to raise money for breast cancer research.
Sergeant Paul Locke, whose wife went through breast cancer a few years ago, said wearing and selling pink Milton Police patches for the month of October was his idea.
"I pitched the idea to the department and every officer was on board with it," he said.
All of the officers in the Milton Police Department donated money to have the patch redesigned. The department is also selling them to the public for $5 each. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program in Burlington.
The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge provides a free home and meals to cancer patients and their families while obtaining cancer treatment.
Locke has seen other police departments around the state take up the cause in various ways in recent years. For example, Vermont State Police detailed a cruiser in pink in 2019 and Winooski Police have turned their patch pink in honor of breast cancer since 2017.
The new Milton Police patch looks very similar to the normal one, except for the pink coloring and the addition of the breast cancer ribbons. Locke said the department has already sold almost 60 with the goal being to sell them all by Oct. 31.
"We decided this year would be a great, great year to start this tradition," he said.
October has been designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 1985 when it was kicked off by the American Cancer Society and former First Lady Betty Ford. She was diagnosed with the disease when her husband, President Gerald Ford, was serving in office.
Community members wishing to buy a patch and support the cause can stop by the Milton Police Department or contact Sergeant Locke at Paul.locke@vermont.gov or Sarah Wright at Sarah.Wright@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.