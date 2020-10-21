Between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, the Milton Police Department responded to 176 incidents and calls for service.
The department issued 64 tickets, of which 34 were for traffic violations and 30 were warnings. The department made seven total arrests. Three arrests were for Driving Under the Influence.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
Sept. 25
9:43 a.m. Westford Road
Sergeant Philbrook looked into the report of a male who left a threatening message on the complainant’s voicemail. Upon investigation, Philbrook learned the caller had received multiple calls from telemarketers who were spoofing the complainant’s phone number.
1:47 p.m. Deer Run
Corporal Coulombe assisted a male in determining the owner of a boat that was gifted to him. Investigation showed that the boat had been handed down and given to people as a “camp boat.”
Coulombe was able to make contact with the boat’s last known owner via its registration and confirmed the people had legally transferred the boat’s ownership.
7:14 p.m. Lake Road
Officer Schiavo conducted a directed patrol for speed enforcement on Lake Road near Sally Way.
Sept. 26
1:29 a.m. Rebecca Lander Drive
Sergeant LaFountain, Officer Corbin and Officer Noel responded to the high school for a report of port-o-lets being tipped over. Upon arrival, they found them tipped over but no damage. An extensive search failed to locate the juveniles.
12:08 p.m. Poor Farm Road
Corporal Coulombe dealt with an individual who was riding his dirt bike in the field on Poor Farm Road. Law enforcement action was taken on the individual who eventually left the scene on the dirt bike.
5:08 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Coulombe observed a vehicle with its rear hatch open. Concerned that the operator may lose her recently purchased groceries, he conducted a stop and advised her of the situation. She stated the button was broken.
Sept. 27
12:23 a.m. Smith Road
Officer Noel and Officer Corbin responded to a residence located on Smith Road for a verbal argument in which a male had taken a female’s phone. The female did not want to press any charges and wanted her phone back.
The officers were able to speak to both parties and determine that no crime had occurred and both parties were okay with staying with each other.
7:42 p.m. McMullen Road
Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on McMullen Road for a report of harassing phone messages. A male advised Schiavo that his son had received several harassing phone messages from a juvenile.
Schiavo made contact with the other juvenile who advised the messages were meant for someone else.
Sept. 28
1:11 p.m. River Street
Officer Bosworth dealt with two loose dogs on River Street. The owner was located and the dogs were safely returned home.
2:51 p.m. Ellison Street
Officer Bosworth was dispatched to a report of a loud truck driving back and forth on Ellison Street. Officer Bosworth checked the area and was unable to locate it.
Sept. 29
2:12 p.m. River Street
Corporal Porter was dispatched to a business who had people illegally dumping their trash in the business’ garbage bin. Upon arrival, the parties were told they could not dump their trash in someone else’s trash bin.
They were also told to leave the parking lot as the business did not want them there.
4:54 p.m. Meadow Road
Corporal Porter was dispatched to a residence on Meadow Road to check on an elderly female who had been involved in a shouting match with a family member. Upon arrival, it was determined that all parties were okay.
Sept. 30
8:13 a.m. Haydenberry Drive
Corporal Coulombe investigated a report that clothes were stolen out of a dryer at the laundromat. Coulombe was able to recover the laundry without incident and return it to the dryer.
4:13 p.m. Mears Road
Corporal Coulombe was dispatched to a complaint of being threatening. The complainant advised that a male was threatening her for $7,000 in work that he had done to a residence.
The complainant asked for proof that work was done and completed, and the male could not provide it. Coulombe advised that this was a civil issue. Corporal Coulombe stayed in the area and did not observe the male.
Oct. 1
12:12 p.m. Interstate 89 Southbound Mile Marker 103
Corporal Coulombe was requested, by Vermont State Police, to check for a vehicle that had been operating erratically southbound on the Interstate. The vehicle was last seen pulling into the breakdown lane near Mile Marker 103. Upon his arrival, the vehicle was gone.
