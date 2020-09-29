Between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, the Milton Police Department responded to 148 incidents and calls for service.
The department issued 44 tickets, of which 15 were for traffic violations and 29 were warnings. The department made five arrests.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
Sept. 18
2:55 p.m. Middle Road
Corporal Porter responded to the Raj Liquor & Beverage for a male who had fallen, appeared intoxicated and was attempting to leave in a vehicle. Porter was able to locate the 60-year-old male from Milton and detected signs of alcohol impairment.
The individual agreed to perform field sobriety exercises and provided a preliminary breath sample nearly three and a half time the legal 0.080% limit. He was arrested and transported to the Milton Police Department where he was processed for DUI and released to appear in court at a later date.
8:44 P.M. Catamount Drive
Officer McQueen responded to a commercial alarm. While he was on the scene, the key holder called back and requested the police department cancel, as it was accidental.
Sept. 19
9:27 a.m. U.S. Route 7 (Georgia)
Milton officers were dispatched to assist the Vermont State Police with a motor vehicle pursuit in the Georgia area of Exit 18. The suspect vehicle changed directions multiple times and got onto Interstate 89. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Battery Park in Burlington.
11:20 p.m. Rita Way
Officer McQueen responded to a 911 call requesting police assistance with screaming in the background. He determined a verbal altercation took place with alcohol being a major contributing factor. McQueen was able to have one party leave the house for the evening.
Sept. 20
7:13 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Grenier responded to the area for a disabled vehicle in the roadway. Upon his arrival, it was no longer there.
7:41 p.m. Long Pond Drive
Officer McQueen is currently investigating an assault that took place on Long Pond Drive where a juvenile was pushed into a fire causing burns on their body. The other party was not on scene when officers arrived.
Sept. 21
9:46 a.m. Rebecca Lander Drive
School Resource Officer Raymond assisted instructing the driver’s education class.
3:51 p.m. Cub Road
Milton officers responded to a disturbance where a male was pounding on the door on a home on Cub Road. The male was gone when officers arrived but they learned the disturbance was over a four-wheeler crash.
The male was at the house to collect money from the other for damaging his four-wheeler. The male was ultimately trespassed from the property and directed to small claims court to recoup his losses.
Sept. 22
3:30 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Coulombe located a male at the Milton Drag Strip pushing an all-terrain vehicle. The male was not observed operating the ATV. The male was warned about operating an ATV on private property without landowner written permission in-hand.
4:50 p.m. Middle Road
Officer Schiavo responded to a disturbance where one party reported it was physical. After interviewing all parties on scene, Schiavo determined it was only verbal in nature and provided both parties with available resources.
Sept. 23
12:11 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Porter observed a 43-year-old woman from Milton as a passenger in a motor vehicle. The individual had a 24-hour curfew at this time. She was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date due to an incoming motorcycle accident.
12:17 p.m. East Road
Corporal Porter responded to a motorcycle accident into the train trestle. The operator said they were avoiding a rabbit in the roadway which ultimately caused them to strike the trestle.
The operator suffered moderate injuries to their face. The accident is still under investigation. Speed is considered to be a contributing factor.
Sept. 24
9:21 p.m. Lake Road
Corporal Grenier responded to an unknown alarm. While he was responding, the original caller said they found the source. It was a discarded smoke detector.
4:32 p.m. Cherry Street
Sergeant LaFountain facilitated the return of a wallet that was found in the roadway.