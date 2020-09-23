Between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17, the Milton Police Department responded to 130 incidents and calls for service.
The department issued 39 tickets, of which 21 were for traffic violations and 18 were warnings. The department made three arrests.
Sept. 11
1:55 a.m. Woodcrest Circle
Officer Corbin responded to a noise complaint of an intoxicated female who was yelling and slamming doors. Upon arriving, he spoke with the complainant who advised his ex-wife resides in an apartment on the property and had been outside yelling and slamming the door to her residence.
Corbin attempted to speak with the female, but she would not answer the door to speak with him. He did not observe a disturbance while he was there.
10:58 a.m. Taylor Street
Officer Jones spoke with a complainant who was requesting a check on the welfare of their family member whom they had not been able to get a hold of since February.
Jones was able to determine the family member was now residing elsewhere and he was found to be safe and well by a Vermont State Trooper after Jones requested they check a residence out of town where he might now be residing.
3:16 p.m. Taylor Street
Officer Noel responded to a report of vandalism to a vehicle. The complainant reported someone overnight had disconnected the rear axle of her vehicle. She said she realized it after driving a short distance.
The complainant reported this also happened to a neighbor. The case is still under investigation.
4:04 p.m. Lawnwood Road
Officer Noel responded to a report of a missing juvenile. The complainant reported her son was late getting home from school. Noel arrived just as the juvenile arrived home. The juvenile explained he had been told he could not be on the school bus without a mask and had instead walked home.
5:29 p.m. River Street
Officer McQueen responded to an employee of a local business who reported finding two used hypodermic syringes near the business. He disposed of the needles in a SHARPS container.
10:01 p.m. U.S. Route 7 S
While on patrol, Officer McQueen observed two subjects looking into a car at a local car dealership. There had been recent auto thefts from this dealership, so McQueen stopped to investigate.
The two males were found to be in possession of alcohol and were both under 21 years-of-age. They were issued paperwork for the alcohol diversion program and departed the area.
Sept. 12
1:06 a.m. Hillary Lane
Officer Corbin responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arriving, he spoke with a male who said he had gotten upset because his girlfriend would not have sex with him. He had called his mother to come pick him up.
Corbin gave him a ride to the Milton Police Department where he waited for his mother so the argument would not continue. The argument was only verbal and not physical. Corbin spoke with the female about services available for her.
3:53 p.m. Duffy Road / East Road
Officer Noel performed a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling 58 mph in a 30 mph zone on McMullen Road. He observed signs of alcohol consumption from the operator and requested the operator perform roadside dexterity exercises.
Noel subsequently arrested the operator, who was subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date for the offense of DUI Alcohol First Offense.
4:42 p.m. Woodcrest Circle
Officer Jones responded to a report of a female who was reportedly intoxicated and walking around outside in either her underwear or a diaper. Upon arriving, Jones observed the female was back inside her residence.
He then spoke with the complainant who is the female’s ex. Jones explained the legal remedies available to the complainant, including applying for a temporary restraining order, but the complainant was unwilling to do so.
Jones explained why he is unable to take other legal actions including detox or criminal charges as the criteria for both had not been met.
7:40 p.m. Bay Road
Officer Jones and K9 Biscotti responded to assist the Colchester Police Department with a female who had fled into the woods after making suicidal statements. As Jones was preparing to start a track, the female exited the woods and made contact with a CPD officer. No further assistance was necessary.
8:55 p.m. East Road
Officer Jones responded to a report of a truck hauling an excavator which had struck the train trestle on East Road. The vehicle had continued on, but Jones later spoke with the owner. It was determined there was no damage to either the excavator or the train bridge.
9:04 p.m. North Road
Officer Corbin responded to the report of a single vehicle crash into a telephone pole with minor injuries sustained. He spoke with the operator, who did not show signs of impairment.
Corbin determined the likely causes of the crash were inattention and poor visibility. No criminal or civil charges were deemed necessary. The operator received minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.
11:08 p.m. Lake Road
Officer Corbin responded to a report of a dirt bike operating on a complainant’s property. He checked the area, but could not locate the dirt bike.
Sept. 13
5:57 p.m. Meadow Road
Officer Jones responded to the report of a disturbance between a mother and daughter. He determined the argument was only verbal and was likely a result of confusion brought on by dementia. He suggested they contact the family doctor or local mental health services for further assistance.
Sept. 14
1:10 p.m. River Street Park
Corporal Porter responded to an intoxicated male at River Street Park. The male was reportedly asking passersby for a ride to Burlington and was having difficulty even sitting up on his own.
Upon arriving, Porter found the male passed out on the ground. He was able to rouse the male and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself safely. He was placed in protective custody as an incapacitated person and transported to ACT 1 in Burlington so he could sober up in a safe, supervised environment.