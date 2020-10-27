Between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15, the Milton Police Department responded to 115 incidents and calls for service.
The department issued 29 tickets, of which 11 were for traffic violations and 18 were warnings. The department made five arrests.
Oct. 9
9:25 a.m. Rebecca Lander Drive
School Resource Officer Raymond conducted a safety guidance activity for students encompassing COVID-19 awareness and violent intruder response.
9:50 a.m. Quarry Lane
Officer Noel responded to a report of a residential panic alarm activation. Upon arriving, he met with the homeowner who said it had been activated accidentally.
4:31 p.m. Boysenberry Drive
Officer Noel responded to a report of several subjects target-practicing with bow and arrows across a shared yard area. Upon arriving, Noel found one of the subjects had court issued conditions of release preventing him from having or using hunting related equipment, including archery equipment.
The individual, a 36-year-old man of Milton, was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for Violation of Conditions of Pre-trial Release.
7:04 p.m. Taylor Street
Officer Corbin responded to a disturbance between residents. He was told an argument started over one of the parties swearing in front of another family member. The dispute did not become physical and Corbin told both parties how to obtain a relief from abuse order if they felt it was necessary.
One of the parties decided to leave for the evening to let the situation de-escalate.
Oct. 10
2:48 p.m. Manley Road / Arrowhead Mountain
Officer Noel assisted the Milton Fire Department with locating and containing a small fire on top of Arrowhead Mountain. The fire was believed to have possibly been started by lightning and was extinguished by the fire department.
Oct.11
1:28 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Officer Schiavo spoke with a complainant who believed his internet was being hacked by the government because it was currently down.
Schiavo advised him to contact his service provider as it was more likely the internet was down due to storm damage from a recent storm or some other type of service interruption as opposed to clandestine government interference.
4:29 p.m. Benning Circle
Officer Noel responded to a residence where the window was found open by a caregiver who’d stopped to check on the apartment while the resident was away.
The resident requested MPD respond. The apartment was checked and nothing was found out of place or which showed any kind of unlawful entry had occurred.
Oct.12
12:27 Hobbs Road
Officer Noel responded to a report of dogs barking for an extended period in the area. He located the residence and spoke with the owners who brought the dogs back inside. No further action was needed.
8:07 p.m. Meadow Road
Corporal Grenier responded to a report of a family member with Alzheimer’s who did not recognize the complainant, who is a family member.
Grenier remained on scene until the patient recalled whom the family member was and had been evaluated by Rescue. The family was encouraged to follow up with their physician about support services.
10:36 p.m. Railroad Street
Corporal Grenier responded to a tip about a female who had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Vermont Department of Corrections. He located the female and subsequently transported her to the correctional center.
Oct. 13
3:13 p.m. Bombardier Road
Sergeant Locke responded to a report of a vehicle driving around the area slowly with its back door open. He was unable to locate the vehicle.
10:35 p.m. School Street
Corporal Grenier responded to an activated intrusion alarm. He found the building secure. The key holder arrived and confirmed the alarm had been false.
11:42 p.m. Indian Circle
Officer McQueen responded to assist the Colchester Police Department with a female attempting to break into a residence with an axe or bat. He assisted CPD with attempting to locate the suspect.
He was advised no further assistance was needed as more CPD units became available and the suspect fled the residence prior to their arrival.
Oct. 14
10:38 a.m. Nancy Drive
Officer Noel assisted a business with locating missing rental equipment. He located the renter who agreed to return the property which had been kept past the contract date.
2:15 p.m. U.S. Route 7
While conducting traffic enforcement, Officer Schiavo observed two people whom he is familiar with pass him in a vehicle. A records check confirmed the female party had an active protection order against her from the male.
Schiavo stopped the vehicle and the female, and the woman, a 22-year-old of Milton, was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.
