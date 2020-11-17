Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5, the Milton Police Department responded to 122 incidents and calls for service.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
Oct. 30
7 a.m. Catamount Drive
Officer Bosworth responded to a business for a commercial alarm. Bosworth located an employee who accidentally tripped the alarm.
7:20 p.m. Birch Lane
Sergeant Philbrook documented a verbal altercation that took place during a custody exchange.
Oct. 31
5:59 a.m. West Milton Road
Officer McQueen was contacted by the University of Vermont Medical Center after a patient drove to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury occured while the person was entering their tree stand and their gun discharged as a result of an inadequate holster.
The investigation was transferred to the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.
3:58 p.m. Green Street
Sergeant Philbrook responded to a call about a vehicle driving on the sidewalk. The caller provided a license plate that matched their description. However, the vehicle and the owner had no ties to the neighborhood and Philbrook was unable to make contact.
Nov. 1
1:46 a.m. Villemaire Lane
Corporal Grenier responded to an accident where a car had struck a house. The collision caused major damage to the vehicle and a tree on the property with minor damage to the steps of the house.
Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor. It is believed the cause of the collision was due to the operator being overtired and falling asleep at the wheel.
2:19 p.m. Sanderson Road
Officer Bosworth was dispatched after a passing cyclist noted an open door to a residence. There were no signs of forced entry. The homeowners were contacted and it appears the door was not latched properly.
Nov. 2
3:14 p.m. Woodcrest Circle
Officer Noel responded to a possible domestic in progress. He determined nothing physical had occurred and tensions were high due to one party moving out.
9:53 p.m. Boysenberry Drive
Officer Schiavo responded to the area for a noise complaint. On arrival he located one person who advised they were simply punching their punching bag. No other calls were received.
Nov. 3
10:17 a.m. Boysenberry Drive
Officer Noel charged a 29-year-old male from Milton with violating active pre-trial conditions of release. He was ordered not to operate any motor vehicle stemming from other criminal charges. The male was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
6:13 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Officer Noel documented unwanted contact between two parties to be used in civil court proceedings.
Nov. 4
12:23 a.m. Rainbow Place
Officer McQueen was dispatched to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife management area on Bear Trap Road for the report of several gunshots. Vermont Fish and Wildlife wardens were notified. McQueen checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
2:16 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Grenier responded to a business where three juveniles were shaking the money receptacle. It did not appear the juveniles caused any damage, and the property owner only requested the juveniles be issued a notice of trespass.
Nov. 5
1:03 p.m. Hobbs Road
Officer McQueen was dispatched to the area for several juveniles playing in the road way and impeding traffic. On his arrival they were gone.
9:19 p.m. Boysenberry Drive
Corporal Grenier was dispatched to conduct a welfare check. It was reported a male was intoxicated and the caller was concerned for the welfare of the family. On arrival, it was determined the male had been consuming alcohol but there were no safety concerns.
