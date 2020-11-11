Between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29, the Milton Police Department responded to 140 incidents and calls for service.
The department conducted 70 traffic stops and seven assists.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
Oct. 23
7:41 a.m. Villemaire Lane
Corporal Coulombe responded to the Milton Family Community Center for a bone located in a plastic bag. The bone was consistent with an animal carcass and was not suspicious in nature. The MFCC disposed of the item.
11:37 p.m. Southerberry Drive
Officer Schiavo responded to the area after a concerned citizen observed a SUV parked behind the units. The SUV left prior to Schiavo’s response.
Oct. 24
7:19 p.m. Boysenberry Drive
Officer Schiavo responded to a possible assault. After interviewing all involved parties there was insufficient evidence to warrant a criminal charge.
11:23 p.m. Railroad Street
Sergeant Philbrook responded to a noise complaint where one party was blaring music. The responsible party was unaware of the time and misunderstood Vermont law regarding noise in the nighttime. The responsible party shut the music off and there were not more complaints.
Oct. 25
3:13 a.m. U.S. Route 7
Officer Schiavo responded to an intoxicated male in the Redwood Jolley. The male had arrived on foot and provided a preliminary breath sample that was over three times the 0.08 limit.
The male was found to be incapacitated and was transported without incident to a detox facility.
4:54 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Coulombe spoke with three males in a field on West Milton Road. The three were preparing to ride dirt bikes on property owned by Lake Champlain Transportation. LCT requested any individuals located on the property be trespassed. The three were served their trespass notices and sent on their way.
Oct. 26
8:08 a.m. Herrick Avenue
Corporal Porter conducted a directed patrol for speed violations during the morning drop off for the Milton Elementary School.
4:21 p.m. Smith Road
Corporal Porter responded to a residence that had a carbon monoxide alarm activation. No ill effects were reported, and the investigation was concluded by Milton Fire Department.
Oct. 27
1:22 p.m. Rebecca Lander Drive
School Resource Officer Raymond assisted the high school gym class by conducting the physical fitness test required for officers to enter the Vermont Police Academy.
4:57 p.m. Country Lane
Officer Bosworth is investigating a fraud claim where a COVID-19 business loan was taken out in the caller’s name. However, the caller does not own a business.
Oct. 28
12:23 a.m. Rainbow Place
Corporal Grenier was dispatched to the report of canoes in the water with spotlights near several summer camps. He located biologists with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife conducting a survey on Mud Puppies.
2:16 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Coulombe was dispatched to the Hannaford parking lot for a car that had struck a pole. He located the elderly operator who mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal as they were parking.
They struck the white archway, causing one of the beams to fall to the ground. Pomerleau Properties arrived on scene and advised the damage was minimal.
Oct. 29
3:30 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Detective Hendry assisted the Colchester Police Department with a residential search warrant.
5:41 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Coulombe stopped 54-year-old Anthony Machia of St. Albans for an observed motor vehicle violation.
Machia’s license was found to be suspended and Machia had active pre-trial conditions of release prohibiting him from operating a vehicle without a valid license. Machia was issued a citation and ordered to appear in court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.