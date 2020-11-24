Between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12, the Milton Police Department issued 42 tickets, of which 13 were for traffic violations and 29 were warnings.
The department made nine arrests. One-third of them were for Driving Under the Influence.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
Nov. 6
6:25 a.m. Cooper Road
Sergeant Philbrook responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the roadway. Upon arriving, he determined the vehicle was registered to a resident of Cooper Road and it was parked on their property. No suspicious activity was observed and no action was deemed necessary.
10:06 a.m. McMullen Road
School Resource Officer Raymond responded to a report of a juvenile in a diaper walking around a property, with no visible adult in attendance. She checked the area and did not locate the juvenile or any other concerns.
10:26 a.m. Herrick Avenue
School Resource Officer Raymond provided a tour of her cruiser to a Kindergarten class.
11:14 a.m. U.S. Route 7 / Boysenberry Drive
Officer Noel performed a motor vehicle stop of a vehicle due to the operator manipulating her cell phone. As he interacted with her, he observed signs of drug intoxication and the operator admitted to having used drugs recently.
At the conclusion of roadside sobriety tests, the operator, a 29-year-old woman of Milton, was arrested for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. She was transported to MPD where a further evaluation was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).
The operator subsequently declined to provide a blood sample and was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date for DUI-Drugs First Offense.
12:56 p.m. Herrick Avenue
School Resource Officer Raymond responded to a report of a suspicious male on school property. She spoke with the male who was sitting under a tree. He said believed one of the bicycles in front of the school belonged to his daughter and he was waiting until a student came out to use it and he was intending to confront the student.
Raymond said he could not confront a student on school property and offered to mediate and try to determine ownership of the bicycle. The male became belligerent and left.
Raymond was later able to confirm the ownership of the bicycle and returned it to the male. She also issued a trespass notice on behalf of the school due to the male’s belligerence on school property.
1:25 p.m. Racine Road
Officer Noel responded to a possible trespassing complaint. He arrived and spoke with the resident who explained someone who had trespassed earlier in the year had returned and placed items near the front door.
Noel explained the area outside the door is common property, so no trespass had occurred. Noel shared the process for obtaining a civil protection order to keep the subject at a distance from the property with the complainant, but they said they did not want one.
5:11 p.m. Bombardier Road
Segreant LaFountain spoke with a caller who had questions concerning a child custody order. He advised the caller to contact their attorney or the courts directly for clarification on the order’s stipulations regarding transport of the child between the parties.
Nov. 7
12:15 a.m. Lacasse Drive
Officer Corbin responded to a report of a physical, domestic fight in progress. Upon arriving, he spoke with several family members who advised they had been assaulted by a 42-year-old woman of Milton.
The victims reported that she was heavily intoxicated and had thrown several items at them, including knives, a salt shaker and a dog bone. One victim said the woman had thrown bleach in their face. She was arrested for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Simple Assault and transported to the Milton Police Department. She was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear in court the following day.
8:20 p.m. Jasper Mine Road
Officer Schiavo responded to the Town of Colchester to assist the Colchester Police Department with a 911 hang-up call as all CPD units were on other calls. Schiavo spoke with the residents who advised they had not called 911 and everything was fine.
10:13 p.m. Riverside Drive
Officer Corbin responded to a report of strange-smelling smoke in the area. He located the source of the smoke, a small fire where a resident was burning a small amount of trash. The resident was told to extinguish the fire as burning trash is illegal.
Nov. 8
1:30 a.m. U.S. Route 2 / Exit 17
Officer Corbin located a vehicle which had been the subject of a “Be On the Look Out” (BOLO) from the Vermont State Police regarding erratic operation. Corbin stopped the vehicle and observed signs of intoxication from the operator. The operator agreed to perform roadside sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI-Alcohol.
The operator, a 27-year-old man of Burlington, was subsequently issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for DUI-Alcohol First Offense.
8:50 a.m. West Milton Road
Corporal Coulombe responded to a report of two subjects joyriding in the yard truck of a local business. Upon arriving, Coulombe spoke with the owner of the business who advised he’d shown up to work and observed his yard truck being driven in circles.
When the owner approached, the subjects fled on foot into the woods. Coulombe checked the area, but was unable to locate the suspects. There did not appear to be any damage to the victim’s vehicle, which was recovered before it left the property.
11:21 a.m. Sidesaddle Drive
Officer Noel responded to a report of shots being fired in the area. He arrived and determined whoever had been shooting had departed the scene. He did not observe any evidence that the shooting was done unsafely.
12:06 p.m. Bombardier Road
Corporal Coulombe spoke with a complainant who was concerned about her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend making Tik Tok videos about her, using her Facebook profile picture. Coulombe spoke with her about internet and social media security and the legalities involved.
8:11 p.m. Railroad Street / Kingsbury Crossing
Officer Corbin spoke with a complainant who reported having a verbal altercation with the new boyfriend of his ex. Corbin spoke with both parties about staying away from each other and explained the process for obtaining a civil order against stalking the following day if they chose to do so.
Nov. 9
9:04 p.m. U.S. Route 7 S / Middle Road
Corporal Grenier responded to two separate callers reporting a vehicle operating erratically. It was reported that the vehicle was swerving into oncoming lanes. When Grenier located the vehicle, it was entirely within Grenier’s lane of travel and forced him off the roadway, nearly colliding with his cruiser.
The vehicle was stopped and Grenier immediately observed signs of intoxication from the operator. The operator declined to perform roadside sobriety tests, but consented to a preliminary breath test. The operator, a 52-year-old man of Milton, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He subsequently agreed to provide an evidentiary breath sample and was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date for DUI-Alcohol First Offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.