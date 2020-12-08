Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, the Milton Police Department responded to 73 incidents.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
Nov. 20
11:01 a.m. U.S. Route 7 S
Corporal Porter spoke with a concerned citizen who had observed a male in a local store who was carrying a firearm. The male was reported to be shopping and not acting in a threatening or criminal manner.
Porter spoke with the complainant who was from Ireland and not familiar with the lack of local firearm restrictions.
11:55 p.m. Wiley Road, Colchester
Officer Corbin responded to assist Colchester PD and Fish and Game Wardens with a possible deer jacking. Upon arriving, he was advised no further assistance was necessary.
Nov. 21
12:52 a.m. Herrick Avenue
Officer Corbin responded to assist a Fish and Game Warden with several suspicious vehicles. Upon arriving, he recognized one of the males who he believed had an active warrant for his arrest.
He confirmed the male was wanted, and the male was arrested and transported to the correctional center.
6:01 a.m. Railroad Street
Sergeant Locke responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arriving, he was advised the male had left prior to his arrival. He spoke with the victim who advised she had been held and choked by the defendant, a 34-year-old male of Milton.
The male was located later that day and held without bail by a judge. He was transported to the correctional center until his arraignment the following day.
4:01 p.m. Mears Road
Corporal Coulombe responded to a report of a vehicle which appeared to have crashed into the trees on the side of Mears Road. No one was reportedly with the vehicle.
Upon arriving, he confirmed no one was with the vehicle, but he was able to make contact with the owner, who was just walking out of the woods from hunting nearby.
Coulombe determined the vehicle had been parked, but the parking brake was not properly engaged, causing the vehicle to roll down the hill, cross over the roadway and crash into the trees. There were no injuries or other damage caused.
5:32 Sanderson Road
Sergeant LaFountain responded to a report of a vehicle operating erratically, swerving and unable to maintain its lane. He checked the area, but could not locate the vehicle.
9:10 p.m. Merrill Lane
Sergeant LaFountain responded to a dispute where a female had been locked out of the apartment by her boyfriend. Upon arriving, he spoke with both parties and was able to mediate the situation. The male agreed to leave for the evening.
Nov. 22
9:38 a.m. U.S. Route 7 S
Officer Noel responded to a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 at the intersection of Racine Road. Upon arriving, he determined there were no injuries, but damage to both vehicles.
He spoke with both operators and observed signs of drug intoxication from one of the drivers. He subsequently arrested the operator, who was processed for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. The operator later consented to an evidentiary blood draw after being evaluated by a drug recognition expert.
The results of the blood draw are pending. No criminal charges have been filed as of this date. The investigation is continuing.
5:56 p.m. Boysenberry Drive
Officer Noel responded to a report of a neighbor banging on the walls between their unit and the complainant’s. He spoke with the residents who advised they were fine and the banging would stop.
6:01 p.m. Railroad Street
Corporal Coulombe spoke with a complainant by phone regarding an ex-boyfriend who had showed up at her residence and wanted to fight with her new boyfriend. He had since departed.
He spoke with her about trespass notices and applying for a Relief From Abuse (RFA) order from the courts to prevent him from returning.
Nov. 23
9:30 a.m. Cub Road
Corporal Porter spoke with a concerned citizen who wanted to remain anonymous about gunshots she had heard several hours earlier. He advised her he would check the area and that she should call when the gunshots are occurring if it is during the nighttime, as this would be in violation of state statute.
4:22 Poor Farm Rd
Sergeant Locke responded to assist the Milton Fire Department with a large fire at a lumber yard. The fire required the assistance of multiple area fire departments to contain and knock down. There were no injuries. MPD assisted with traffic control for the extensive operation.
Nov. 25
6:28 a.m. East Road
Corporal Grenier responded to a report of two vehicles which had slid off the road, due to snowy road conditions. One vehicle had departed prior to his arrival and he provided traffic control until the second could be towed back onto the roadway by a tow truck. There was no damage to the vehicle or other property.
