Between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, the Milton Police Department responded to 95 incidents.
Five incidents were for mental health-related issues and 17 were traffic stops.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
Nov. 13
2:17 p.m. Centre Drive
Corporal Porter responded to Kinney Drugs for a reported retail theft. The suspect was known to have lost prevention and was identified as a 51-year-old woman. She was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of retail theft.
7:50 p.m. Everest Road
Corporal Grenier responded to the area to assist Vermont Fish and Wildlife Wardens with an ongoing investigation.
Nov. 14
4:28 p.m. Green Street
Corporal Porter responded to a complaint of damage to a vehicle. The owner was unsure where the damage occurred but knew it occurred in the last 24 hours. The owner was provided a case number for insurance purposes.
4:49 p.m. Roosevelt Highway (Colchester)
Corporal Porter responded to assist the Colchester Police Department with two males arguing. It was alleged one party was chasing the other with a car in the parking lot.
Nov. 15
1:11 a.m. Haydenberry Drive
Sergeant Locke responded to a local business after two people were observed walking around after closing. He located the two people who said they were simply walking around. They left the area.
4:02 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Porter responded to a dispute over money. The caller did not provide many details and the other party as well as the complainant were not home when Porter arrived. Neither called for further assistance.
Nov. 16
10:15 a.m. Westford Road
Corporal Coulombe received a complaint about a vehicle parked at the Carriage House overnight and for several days. He was able to reach the registered owner who advised they would move it.
5:21 p.m. Fairfield Street (Saint Albans)
Sergeant Locke, who is a Drug Recognition Expert, responded to the Saint Albans Police Department to complete a DRE Evaluation of a suspected drugged driver who the Saint Albans Police Department had in custody.
Nov. 17
9:55 p.m. Lake Road
Officer Corbin responded to a single car rollover accident. The operator sustained minor injuries and the car sustained totaling damage. The accident is still under investigation, however, alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be factors.
10:59 p.m. Jasper Mine Road (Colchester)
Officer Schiavo responded to an Emergency 911 hang-up to assist the Colchester Police Department. The call was unfounded as the homeowner does not have a landline.
Nov. 18
10:40 a.m. North Road
Corporal Porter spoke with the owner of a large trailer that was left in the roadway in a blind spot with minimal visibility to the motoring public. The company advised they would move the trailer and have an employee act as a flagger until they were done.
7:45 a.m. Gonyeau Road
Corporal Porter provided recommendations to limit unwanted contact via social media.
Nov. 19
12:53 p.m. Duffy Road
Officer McQueen responded to an oven fire with the Milton Fire Department. Upon his arrival, a member of Milton Fire had already put it out with a fire extinguisher. The department responded to the scene to ensure the fire was truly extinguished.
1:17 p.m. Pecor Avenue
Officer McQueen responded to an Emergency 911 call. After being connected, the caller stated they were now all set. McQueen was able to determine an argument ensued over the volume of the television. One party left as the E911 call was made and the caller did not wish to have any further police involvement.
