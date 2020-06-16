Between Friday, May 29 and Thursday, June 4, the Milton Police Department responded to 119 incidents and calls for service. There were 16 traffic tickets and another nine warnings issued.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:20 a.m., Bombardier Road
Officer McQueen answered questions about suspicious information on a citizen’s credit report and spoke with her about scams.
2:34 p.m., US Route 7
Cpl. Grenier received a report of a juvenile playing in the intersection. Cpl. Grenier checked the area and was unable to locate anyone playing in the roadway.
Saturday, May 30, 2020
3:55 p.m., US Route 2
Cpl. Grenier was flagged down by a male while patrolling US Route 2. The male was requesting assistance/information in regards to his current living situation. Cpl. Grenier provided him information about the restraining order process as well as landlord/tenant law.
8:02 p.m., Manley Road
Officer Schiavo was dispatched to the area for the report of trucks racing on the roadway. He was unable to locate the trucks.
Sunday, May 31, 2020
2:08 p.m., Precast Road
Officer McQueen spoke with a citizen about an ongoing harassment from an estranged family member. Officer McQueen provided several resources.
11:12 p.m., Murray Avenue
Officer Schiavo is currently investigating a curfew violation. It was reported a person who had a 24-hour court-ordered curfew was violating the order. Officer Schiavo is still attempting to locate the person.
Monday, June 1, 2020
4:36 p.m., Highland Avenue
Officer Noel responded to the report of ATVs/dirt bikes in the area. He remained in the area for a while and was unable to locate them.
10:57 p.m., Milton Falls Court
Officer Corbin responded to the area after citizens called in a suspicious out of state car. Officer Corbin located the occupants and found they were utilizing the trail head and water access.
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
11:04 a.m., Reynolds Road
Cpl. Coulombe was dispatched to a lawn mower accident with Milton Rescue. It was reported the person slipped while moving an item while mowing--causing their foot to go under the lawn mower deck. The individual suffered a significant laceration to their foot.
1:01 p.m., Sparrow Circle
Officer Schiavo was dispatched to a domestic disturbance. He learned there was a verbal altercation that turned physical. However, neither party wished to speak with police or be evaluated by Milton Rescue. Officer Schiavo was unable to determine a primary aggressor due to their lack of cooperation, and one party went to a friend’s house for the evening.
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
11:38 a.m., Lawnwood Drive
Officer Schiavo responded to a suspicious car on Lawnwood Drive. He contacted the owner of the car who was in the area because her son was assaulted. Officer Schiavo responded and found the son was assaulted in self-defense. As a result, the son, 31 year old Nicholas White of Burlington, was issued a citation for domestic assault and ordered to appear in court the following day.
9:22 p.m., Catamount Drive
Cpl. Porter responded to the area for several boxes in the roadway.
Thursday, June 4, 2020
11:43 a.m., US Route 7
Officer Schiavo responded to a fraud complaint. It was reported a stimulus check was stolen and attempted to be cashed by several different people. Officer Schiavo is still investigating this case.
1:29 p.m., Commonwealth Avenue
Sgt. Locke responded to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a drug recognition expert evaluation on a suspected drugged driver.