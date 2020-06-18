Between Friday, June 5 and Thursday, June 11, the Milton Police Department responded to 146 incidents and calls for service. There were 38 traffic tickets and another 48 warnings issued.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, June 5, 2020
8:51 p.m., US Route 7
Ofc. Corbin responded to a report of several juveniles pushing shopping carts around in front of the business and harassing patrons. Upon arriving, the juveniles had already moved on from the area and were no longer causing an issue.
Saturday, June 6, 2020
1:26 a.m., Railroad St./Barnum St.
Ofc. Corbin performed a motor vehicle stop of a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane of travel. Upon speaking with the operator, he observed signs of alcohol use and intoxication. He asked the operator to perform field sobriety exercises and subsequently arrested the operator, identified as Rocio Escudero, 31, of South Burlington, for DUI of Alcohol, First Offense. Escudero was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
1:22 p.m., Ledge Dr.
Cpl. Coulombe observed a juvenile operating an ATV on the roadway and educated him about the laws regarding operating on roadways and private property. He instructed the juvenile to push the ATV home and did not issue any paperwork or take further action.
2:55 p.m., Middle Rd.
Ofc. Noel spoke with a resident who was concerned about a wire that had fallen off her residence. He observed the wire was a cable line and instructed the resident to contact her cable provider for further assistance.
8:09 p.m., Railroad St.
Ofc. Jones responded to a report of fireworks in the area. He checked the area for several minutes for the source but could not locate it.
Sunday, June 7, 2020
8:57 a.m., Jenna Ln.
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance in which people could be heard arguing and threatening each other. Upon arriving, he spoke with both parties who advised there had been an argument but denied any physical fight or verbal threatening.
9:25 a.m., Hobbs Rd.
While doing paperwork in the area, Cpl. Coulombe began to hear loud arguing and what sounded like a door slam nearby. He spoke with the parties involved and determined it was only a verbal argument stemming from one of the parties getting home late from fishing.
7:46 p.m., Jenna Ln.
Ofc. Jones spoke with a complainant who reported finding a bullet underneath her windshield wiper on her vehicle. She advised she had no idea who would have placed it there and was not having any known issues with anyone. She wanted to document the incident in case of future issues.
Monday, June 8, 2020
1:24 p.m., Manley Rd.
Sgt. LaFountain took a complaint of damaged mailboxes in the area. There were several mailboxes in Milton and Georgia which were also damaged, likely by the same person(s). The incident is still under investigation.
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
1:38 p.m., Jenna Ln.
Sgt. Locke responded to an activated elevator emergency alarm. Upon arriving, he spoke with a mother and child who advised the child had pushed the button. Sgt. Locke spoke with the child about why it’s important only to use the button in an emergency.
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
1:52 p.m., River St.
Ofc. Corbin responded to an activated alarm on River Street. Prior to his arrival, the owner requested his response be cancelled.
4:05 p.m., Beaverbrook Rd.
While on patrol, Ofc. Jones was flagged down by a resident on Beaverbrook Road who was concerned about their neighbor. The neighbor was concerned that she had not seen her neighbor since a large tree had blown down into the front yard. Ofc. Jones was able to make contact and learned the homeowner was okay.
5:15 p.m.
Ofc. Corbin took a report of a laptop that was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle sometime the day before. The complainant felt that the laptop was taken while she was parked at a local business the day prior.
Thursday, June 11, 2020
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a residence on Sheldon Road for an activated residential panic alarm. While enroute, he was advised that it was an accidental alarm activation by the homeowner and police response was not needed.
Sgt. Philbrook responded to the parking lot of Hannaford’s for a report of a dog locked inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle and dog were gone.