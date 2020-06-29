Between Friday, June 19 and Thursday, June 25, the Milton Police Department responded to 161 incidents and calls for service. There were 65 traffic tickets and another nine warnings issued.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, June 19, 2020
11:36 a.m., Hobbs Road
Ofc. Jones performed a traffic stop on a vehicle based on the operator using a cell phone while driving. The operator was subsequently identified as Bobbi-Jo Hodgdon, 43, of Milton. The operator was found to be in violation of a 24-hour curfew pre-trial conditions of release which had been issued by the courts. The operator was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
11:54 a.m., Boysenberry Drive
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a complaint about a small child going into several vehicles owned by neighbors and urinating on other people’s property. Cpl. Coulombe located the mother and spoke with her about the reported behavior. The mother then spoke to the child about his behavior.
10:00 p.m., US Route 7
Ofc. Noel responded to a single vehicle crash with no injuries. He spoke with witnesses who advised the operator of the vehicle had left his lane of travel and almost struck another oncoming vehicle before colliding with a roadway marker. The operator was screened and found to not be intoxicated. The operator advised he had looked away from the roadway. He was issued traffic tickets for failing to maintain his lane and other offenses.
10:29 p.m., US Route 7
While on another call for service, Ofc. Corbin heard a loud bang and observed a nearby vehicle stop in the roadway near him. He called to the operator who advised he had a flat tire. After clearing from the initial call, Ofc. Corbin went to see if he could aid the disabled motorist. While interacting with the motorist, he observed signs of possible intoxication. He performed screening for DUI of drugs and subsequently arrested the motorist. After a further screening/evaluation at the Milton Police Department, the determination was that the operator’s behavior was due to a medical condition. The operator was released and a retest form was submitted to the DMV.
Saturday, June 20, 2020
11:31 a.m., US Route 2
Sgt. Locke responded to a request for a welfare check on a subject who had missed appointments and recently made suicidal statements. He spoke with a roommate who advised the subject was already at the hospital speaking with mental health professionals.
5:15 p.m., Woodcrest Circle
Ofc. Jones responded to a report of a disturbance with two people reportedly screaming at each other. Upon arriving, he determined it was an argument involving several household family members. He determined though there was some pushing, no one was injured and no assault had occurred. The parties agreed to separate for the evening. No further action was necessary.
5:58 p.m., Woodcrest Circle
Ofc. Jones responded to a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash. Upon arriving, he spoke with both operators. The operator of one vehicle was identified as Brendan Meyer, 29, of South Burlington. Meyer advised he had believed the intersection was a four-way stop and not a two-way stop and proceeded through the intersection, colliding with the other vehicle. Meyer showed signs of intoxication and after being screened roadside, was arrested for suspicion of DUI of Alcohol. He was further processed at the Milton Police Department and was subsequently issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for DUI of Alcohol. There were no injuries reported in this crash.
10:39 p.m., US Route 2
Ofc. Corbin responded to assist game wardens of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a suicidal male. The male reported he had become suicidal, and when he attempted to retrieve a firearm at his residence, he had been stopped by family. He had driven to the lake to drown himself when he was located by the wardens. The male was voluntarily transported by ambulance to the hospital to speak with a mental health counselor.
Sunday, June 21, 2020
3:52 p.m., McMullen Road
Sgt. Locke responded to a report of a person found hanging in an apparent suicide attempt. Neighbors had located and cut the patient down and began performing CPR. Officers determined the patient had a pulse and was breathing. The patient was transported to UVMMC for treatment.
10:16 p.m., Hillary Lane
Ofc. Corbin spoke with a complainant who was receiving threats from an acquaintance to damage her property. The complainant just wanted to make a documented report of the threats in case of future problems.
10:40 p.m., US Route 7
Ofc. Noel stopped a vehicle after it crossed over the center line. Upon approach, the operator appeared upset and admitted she had been drinking and was probably over the legal limit. Ofc. Noel subsequently conducted field sobriety exercises and the operator was found to be over the legal limit. The operator, identified as Apryl Barrows, 50, of Swanton, was subsequently arrested and transported to MPD for further processing. She was later released and issued a citation to appear in court at a later time to answer to the charge of DUI of Alcohol, First Offense.
Monday, June 22, 2020
1:56 p.m., W Milton Road
Cpl. Porter responded to a report of a motorcycle speeding back and forth on the roadway. He checked the area and could not locate any motorcycles speeding in the area.
2:35 p.m., Acorn Drive
Ofc. Bosworth spoke with a complainant who was concerned someone was sneaking into her residence and stealing items, such as small amounts of sugar, clothing articles and almond milk. After speaking with the complainant, Ofc. Bosworth was concerned there may be more of an issue with age-related memory issues and contacted a local aging agency to follow up with the complainant.
5:29 p.m., Railroad Street
Ofc. McQueen responded to a report of possible gunshots in the area. The area was checked, and no signs of guns being fired was observed.
8:57 p.m., Bay Road
Cpl. Grenier responded to the Town of Colchester to assist the Colchester Police Department with a single car motor vehicle crash where the operator had fled on foot after colliding with a telephone pole. Cpl. Grenier assisted with the crash scene while Officers from CPD located and apprehended the operator. The vehicle was also found to have been recently stolen. Cpl. Grenier assisted with recovery of the stolen vehicle to the evidence yard. No further assistance was needed.