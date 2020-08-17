Between July 24 and July 30, the Milton Police Department responded to 173 incidents and calls for service. There were 72 traffic stops, and MPD participated in 23 assists.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
July 24
Middle Road, 12:23 p.m.
Corporal Porter assisted with a custodial interference case. It was reported that one parent failed to comply with a Family Court order regarding drop-off and/or pick-up times. Corporal Porter mediated the situation and suggested they contact the court to alter the agreement.
West Milton Road, 7:37 p.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to a possible rabid fox in the area. He was able to locate the fox, which appeared ill. Officer Schiavo euthanized the fox. Due to no reported contact with humans or domestic pets, there will be no testing to determine if the fox was in fact rabid.
July 25
US Route 7 (Colchester), 2:24 p.m.
Milton officers were dispatched to assist the Colchester Police Department at the Exit 17 Maplefields for a panic alarm. The Colchester Police Department cancelled Milton’s response before their arrival.
River Street, 11:05 p.m.
Officer Schiavo stopped 42-year-old Kevin Martin of Winooski for an observed speeding violation in the 25 mph zone. Martin showed several sings of impairment and was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Exercises.
Due to Officer Schiavo’s observation, Martin was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Milton Police Department for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
July 26
Tennis Court, 4:21 p.m.
Corporal Porter was dispatched for possible drug activity in the area. While he was responding, the suspect vehicle left the area. Corporal Porter followed the vehicle and did not observe any illegal activity.
Ritchie Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
Officer Bosworth was on patrol on Arrowhead Avenue when he observed two ATVs operating on the roadway. He attempted to make contact, but the ATVs cut through the woods and were located on Ritchie Avenue by Corporal Grenier.
The operators were issued warnings as this was their first offense and educated on the applicable ATV laws.
July 27
Middle Road, 2:35 p.m.
- Officer Noel responded to a domestic disturbance. He learned the altercation was only verbal in nature and the other half had already left the scene. The remaining parties advised no further police assistance was required.
Railroad Street, 2:58 p.m.
Officer Noel was dispatched to speak with a male who believed he was scammed out of $1,000. The male stated he sent the money over a cash app to buy a dog and had not received the dog yet.
Officer Noel provided him with contact information for the Vermont Attorney General’s Office which handles consumer scams.
July 28
Rita Way, 2:28 p.m.
Sergeant Locke responded to a residence after a neighbor heard a female screaming for help. Milton officers arrived on the scene and could also hear screaming. The residents stated nothing happened and did not want police assistance.
US Route 7, 8:50 p.m.
Sergeant Locke attempted to stop 40-year-old Philip Pelkey of Milton for an observed speeding violation in a work zone. Pelkey failed to yield and led officers on an approximately two-mile, low speed, vehicle pursuit. Pelkey struck a mailbox and went off the roadway several times.
Upon stopping, Pelkey was quickly taken into custody and transported to the Milton Police Department. Pelkey provided a breath sample over 3.5 times the legal limit. He was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, Grossly Negligent Operation and eluding a police officer.
He was order into the court where an Honorable Judge issued conditions of release.
July 29
Southerberry Drive, 11:35 a.m.
Milton officers assisted with a search warrant that was being executed by the Burlington Police Department as a result of one of their investigations.
Westford Road
Officer McQueen spoke with a couple in regards to threatening text messages they were receiving from one of their former significant other. Officer McQueen provided them with the available resources.
July 30
Centre Drive, 7:49 a.m.
Corporal Porter is currently investigating a retail theft from Kinney Drugs.
West Milton Road, 10:50 a.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to a welfare check due to a concerning text a friend received. Officer Schiavo made contact with the person who advised everything was okay.