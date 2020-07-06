Between Friday, June 26 and Friday, July 3, the Milton Police Department responded to 129 incidents and calls for service. There were 42 traffic tickets and four arrests.
Friday, June 26
12:34 a.m., US Route 7
While on patrol, Officer Corbin observed a vehicle pulled to the side of the road on US Route 7. He stopped to check on the operator who advised she had hit a rabbit and pulled over. They checked the vehicle to ensure there was no damage to the vehicle and she advised she was fine. No crash report was necessary.
10:45 a.m., Bartlett Road
Sgt. Philbrook was asked to check the welfare of a female who had come from Connecticut who was possibly experiencing a mental health episode. A concerned family member requested he check the area where the female’s phone was pinging to and determine if she was safe. Sgt. Philbrook located the female who advised she was fine. She did not present as a danger to herself or others and advised after she completed her errand, she would be traveling back to Connecticut.
5:50 p.m., Southerberry Drive
Officer Bosworth responded to a report of people possibly destroying property. The complainant advised she’d heard from another third party that there were people at her residence destroying items. The complainant was not at home at the time of the call. Officer Bosworth checked the residence and found nothing damaged or destroyed. The complainant did not answer on call back.
6:24 p.m., Green Street
Officer Schiavo responded to a 911 call from an eight-year-old advising she’d had water and a piece of wood thrown at her by a seven-year-old. Officer Schiavo identified the child’s guardian and spoke with both about the incident. There were no injuries.
9:03 p.m., Interstate 89
Cpl. Grenier and officers from the Colchester Police Department responded to assist a Vermont State Trooper who was conducting a felony stop of a vehicle on the interstate. Cpl. Grenier assisted with stopping traffic on the interstate while the situation was resolved peacefully by other officers on scene.
Saturday, June 27
1:47 a.m., Duffy Road
Cpl. Grenier responded to a report of two gunshots in the area. Due to the area and time of day, Vermont Fish and Game was also notified due to the possibility of poaching. Cpl. Grenier checked the area and did not locate any signs of poaching or illegal activity.
1:48 p.m., McMullen Road
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a third party report of a possible argument between two household members who do not reside with the complainant. Sgt. Philbrook spoke with both parties and the female who advised she had felt threatened, advised it was due to a text message she had received three days prior. There was no crime reported and the parties were advised of the process for obtaining a relief from abuse order if they chose to.
6:28 p.m., Lake Road
Sgt. LaFountain was asked by the Vermont State Police to check the area of the interstate near the Lake Rd overpass for reports of juveniles doing cartwheels in the middle of the interstate. He checked the area for several minutes and did not find anyone in the area.
Sunday, June 28
10:24 a.m., Middle Road
Officer Bosworth helped Colchester Police Department looking for a missing female experiencing mental health issues. He checked adjacent roads in Milton for the missing female with negative results.
4:34 p.m., Railroad Street
A caller reported what they thought were gunshots in the area. Officers responded and were unable to located anyone in the area.
Monday, June 29
7:05 a.m., Cooper Road
Officer Jones spoke with the caller who stated there was increased speeding in the area. The caller requested increased police presence in the neighborhood.
6:55 p.m., US Route 2
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a single car accident versus a deer. The collision caused moderate damage to the vehicle and it had to be towed from the scene. The operator reported no injuries.
Tuesday, June 30
12:17 p.m., Interstate 89
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a two-car accident on I-89 to assist the Vermont State Police. A passenger car was traveling north on I-89 when it struck a tractor trailer unit from behind. The passenger car sustained totaling damage and the operator sustained significant injuries as a result of the collision. The tractor trailer unit sustained minor damage and the operator was not injured. VSP is continuing their investigation into this crash.
2:25 p.m., US Route 2
Detective Hendry stopped 40-year-old Kristy Brisson of Burlington after observing her smoking a “blunt” and observing several equipment violations. She performed field sobriety exercises and was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI. Sgt. Locke, a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), performed an evaluation at the Milton Police Department. He opined that Brisson was under the influence of marijuana. Brisson refused a blood draw and was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of DUI – Drug.
Wednesday, July 1
7:08 a.m., Rebecca Lander Drive
The Milton Police Department is investigating the overnight theft of the Black Lives Matter flag from the Milton High School. A video of the suspect is posted on the Milton Police Department’s Facebook page. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milton Police Department.
10:24 p.m., US Route 7
Officer Schiavo stopped a 61-year-old female from Milton after observing an equipment violation. He noted several indications of impairment and had the female perform field sobriety exercises. As a result, she was arrested on suspicion of DUI and brought to the Milton Police Department for processing. Criminal charges are pending the result of lab results.
Thursday, July 2
Erin Court
Milton officers were requested to check the welfare of a veteran who was making suicidal comments on the social media site Facebook. An officer spoke with a tenant and found the male no longer lives there. The case was forwarded to the appropriate authorities.
Other Summit Way
Officer Schiavo investigated a larceny of firearm ammunition.