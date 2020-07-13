Between Friday, July 3 and Thursday, July 9, the Milton Police Department responded to 224 incidents and calls for service. There were 26 traffic tickets, five arrests, and another 51 warnings issued.
Officers responded to nearly 100 more incidents than they did the week before.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
Friday, July 3
1:04 a.m., Cobble Hill Road
While on patrol, Officer McQueen responded to a call on Cobble Hill Road from a man who had hit a raccoon with his vehicle. The caller was concerned that the raccoon was stuck in his car while still alive. Upon arrival they determined that the raccoon had run away to live another day and only minor damage was done to the operator’s car.
McMullen Road
Corporal Coulombe conducted a directed speed enforcement patrol on McMullen Road. It resulted in two traffic stops with one ticket issued and one warning issued.
12:07 p.m., Everest Road
Corporal Coulombe and Officer Jones responded to a residence on Everest Road for an activated residential alarm. Upon arrival an open door was observed and the officers subsequently searched the residence. No signs of criminal activity were observed.
6:34 p.m., Green Street
Sergeant LaFountain spoke with a caller about noise ordinances. He informed the caller that we do not have any noise ordinances in Milton and rely on State statutes. The caller was upset that his neighbors were loud and had fires outside. Sergeant LaFountain informed the caller to call when this happens and officers would investigate.
Saturday, July 4
2:05 p.m., Interstate 89
Detective Hendry assisted Milton Fire Department and Vermont State Police with a single accident roll over on the interstate.
8:44 p.m., North Road
Officer Corbin responded to the Husky Property for a report of people setting off fireworks and partying. Upon his arrival he found several people setting up chairs to watch the fireworks later that evening.
Sunday, July 5
2:19 a.m., Riverside Drive
Officer Noel responded to a report of a residence being extremely loud. Upon his arrival he did not observe any loud noises coming from the residence.
9:22 a.m., Atrium Way
Corporal Grenier arrived at Atrium Way to respond to a report of a fence being knocked down. Corporal Grenier spoke with residents who advised him they had not seen who had caused the damage. They had suspicions it might be another family that lives in the area, but could not prove it.
2:46 p.m., Hobbs Road
Corporal Coulombe cited Bobbi-Jo Hodgdon, 43 of Milton, with four counts of Violation of Conditions of Release-Curfew. Hodgdon was cited to appear in court at a later date.
Monday, July 6
12:32 a.m., Park Place
Officer Corbin spoke with a person who was on Milton town park property after-hours. The person was informed that the park was closed and asked to move along.
9:20 a.m., Sparrow Circle
After the third party reported a possible disturbance on Sparrow Circle, Sergeant Philbrook was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, he located the parties and determined it was a verbal argument and no crime had occurred.
Tuesday, July 7
4:07 p.m., Milton Falls Court
Officer Schiavo spoke with a complainant who said people were cutting across her neighbor’s property and accessing common land and littering. Officer Schiavo informed her that the common land is open to everyone in the development and that the actual property owner would have to make a complaint in regards to people walking on the neighbor’s property.
Wednesday, July 8
8:41 a.m, Mansfield Road
Corporal Coulombe dealt with an incident where two men were seen going door to door selling security systems. Based on their behavior and investigation it was initially determined that these two men were not legitimate and may be trying to break into residence. Investigations by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office determined that these two men were legitimate salesmen for an alarm company.