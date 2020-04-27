Between Friday, April 17 and Thursday, April 23, the Milton Police Dept. responded to 83 incidents and calls, resulting in two arrests. In addition, the MPD issued one civil violation ticket for possession of marijuana by someone under 21, five traffic tickets and three warnings.
Below is additional detail on some of those incidents.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Sarah Wright and the MPD.
Saturday, April 18
12:02 a.m. Melissa Gaboury, 28, of Milton, was arrested and charged with assaulting a family or household member.
10:29 a.m. Officer Jones and Sergeant Locke checked on a man who had reportedly made comments about harming himself. He told the officers he felt “boxed in” with the COVID-19 situation and stay at home order, but had no plans to harm himself. The officers gave him information on mental health services.
8:10 p.m. A loud thump was heard on Middle Road. A resident called concerned someone may have been injured. Officer McQueen checked the area and spoke with another resident, but was unable to locate the source of the thump.
Sunday, April 19
1:23 p.m. Sergeant Locke assisted Milton Fire Department with a brush fire in the woods in the area of North Road and Cooper Road.
Monday, April 20
7:45 a.m. A couple on Merrill Lane had an argument. It was reported to the police. Corporal Coulombe responded to the scene and both parties advised they were fine.
10:20 a.m. Corporal Coulombe was asked to check on a person who failed to show up for a medical appointment. The person was located at their residence and they were found to be in good health.
4:32 p.m. Officer Noel responded to Landfill Road for a report of dirt bikes riding on the landfill cap. When he arrived, the dirt bikes were no longer in the area.
10:42 p.m. Sergeant LaFountain was dispatched to US Route 7 south for a report of juveniles in the roadway. Upon arrival the juveniles were gone. A check of side streets failed to locate them.
10:45 p.m. Officer Corbin was dispatched to the area of the Everest Fishing access on Lake Road for a report of people smoking marijuana in a vehicle. When he arrived, the vehicle was gone.
Tuesday, April 21
1:44 a.m. Officer Corbin was dispatched to the area of Southerberry Drive for reports of loud music coming from vehicles. Upon his arrival the vehicles left the area.
11:18 a.m. Officer Noel was dispatched to a report of a tree down on power lines on Manley Road. He provided traffic control while Green Mountain Power and Milton Town Highway removed the tree and power was restored.
Thursday, April 23
7:12 a.m. A residence on Middle Road was hit with paint balls during the night. Officer Bosworth reports there was no damage and the paint came off with water.
1:37 p.m. Officer Bosworth assisted Milton Fire Department with a brush fire on Devino Road.
3:08 p.m. Officer Jones was dispatched to the area of Poor Farm Road and Lake Road for a report of ATV’s riding in the field. Upon his arrival the ATV’s were gone.