Between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, the Milton Police Department responded to 74 incidents and calls for service.
The department issued five tickets, of which three were for traffic violations and two were warnings. The department made three arrests.
Dec. 4
12:59 p.m. Milton High School
School Resource Officer Raymond participated in a criminal justice class where she answered general police related questions.
8:51 p.m. Boysenberry Drive
Officer Corbin was dispatched to the area of Boysenberry Drive for a report of a vehicle that was driving extremely slow. He was unable to locate the vehicle and determined the registered address of the vehicle was in the southern part of the state.
Dec. 5
3:09 a.m. River Street
Officer Corbin responded for a report of what sounded like dogs fighting. The complainant advised that it had been going on for approximately an hour. Upon his arrival, he did not hear any noise.
10:52 a.m. Cherry Street
Officer Jones assisted a female who advised that she had received a phone call from an unidentified male claiming that she had hit his car and left. The male told her he had left a note on her car. The female advised that no such thing happened, and she believed this to be a scam. Jones attempted to call the male back but got a busy tone.
2:46 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Coulombe investigated a hit and run collision involving a vehicle and a fire hydrant at US Route 7 and Centre Drive. No suspects have been identified at this time.
Dec. 6
9:15 a.m. Lamoille Terrace
Officer Jones and K9 Biscotti assisted Vermont Fish and Wildlife with an attempted track of two illegal hunters. K9 Biscotti tracked for approximately one mile before they came to an area and she would not commit to a direction. It was later learned that this has been searched by Game Wardens prior to Officer Jones arrival resulting in scent contamination. Officer Jones and K9 Biscotti attempted a track but did not locate anyone.
11:31 p.m. Haydenberry Drive
Officer Corbin was called to a local business for a report of two juveniles loitering in a closed business. At the request of the business manager, the two juveniles were trespassed from the location, and then given a courtesy ride home by Officer Corbin as it was cold out and the juveniles were not dressed for the weather.
Dec. 7
6:56 a.m. Milton High School
School Resource Officer Raymond helped teach Driver’s Education class focusing on DUI awareness and what the process looks like if you are arrested for DUI.
7:55 p.m. Owen Court
Corporal Grenier spoke with a complainant who said they had received several texts from an unknown number. Based on the information given, Grenier advised them to block the phone number.
Dec. 8
7:45 a.m. Checkerberry Square
Corporal Porter assisted Milton Fire Department with an activated fire alarm at a daycare center. Upon arrival, everyone was safe and it was determined that while cooking breakfast the fire alarm went off.
11:29 a.m. Oglewood Drive
Officer McQueen took a complaint about a possible relief from abuse order violation. During the course of the investigation, Officer McQueen learned the other party had never been served the order, and thus the order was not valid. McQueen worked with Springfield Police to have the other party served with the order.
Dec. 9
2:07 a.m. Murray Avenue
Corporal Grenier observed new graffiti on the interstate underpass on Murray Avenue. The vandalism occurred sometime over the past few days.
10:28 a.m. Murray Avenue
Officer Noel investigated a report of a cow being neglected on Murray Avenue. Part of the complaint was that the cow was “mooing” excessively. During the investigation, with the assistance of the State of Vermont Department of Agriculture, he was able to determine the cow was a female Jersey cow and was in heat, which explained the excessive “mooing.”
Dec. 10
8:22 a.m. U.S. Route 7
Officer Noel and Sergeant Locke assisted a female who called and advised that a truck had broken down in front of her house and it looked like the operator may have gone into her garage.
The investigation concluded the truck was towed by a local tow company and the operator did not go into her garage.
12:13 p.m. Milton High School
School Resource Officer Raymond helped with a forensics class where they dusted for fingerprints.
