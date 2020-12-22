Between Dec. 11-17, the Milton Police Department responded to 79 incidents and calls for service.
The department issued five tickets. Two were for traffic violations and three were warnings.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
Dec. 11
6:55 a.m. Middle Road
Corporal Porter responded to a single vehicle accident with a deer. The operator was uninjured but the truck was towed due to disabling damage. Porter euthanized the deer due to injuries sustained and Vermont Fish and Wildlife was notified.
2:38 p.m. Meadow Road
Officer McQueen responded with the Milton Fire Department for a truck on fire. McQueen assisted in evacuating the residence, as the fire had spread to the hedges and was getting closer to the house. The Milton Fire Department was able to contain the fire prior to it spreading to the structure. It is unclear how the fire started, but it does not appear suspicious.
Dec. 12
11:38 a.m. School Street
Corporal Porter mediated a dispute between neighbors. One reported the other was banging on the shared wall and threatening them.
1:15 p.m. Catamount Drive
Officer McQueen responded to a commercial business for an alarm. The alarm company said an incorrect passcode was entered. McQueen was able to make contact with an employee who properly identified themselves and was permitted to be on scene.
Dec. 13
8:44 p.m. Haydenberry Drive
Officer Bosworth assisted the owner of the Milton Laundromat in trespassing a female from the facility. It was reported the female was observed stealing items the week prior. The female was issued a notice of trespass and returned the property she stole the week prior.
9:22 p.m. Crest Drive
Corporal Grenier responded to the area for a suspicious person shining a light in the caller’s house. Grenier was unable to locate the person in the area.
Dec. 14
8:21 a.m. Herrick Ave
Corporal Coulombe patrolled the area while students were being dropped off for the school day.
8:17 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Officer Schiavo responded to a business that reported a suspicious vehicle in the back of the building. Upon his arrival, the vehicle was gone.
Dec. 15
3:04 p.m. Colchester Avenue (Burlington)
Sergeant Locke, a drug recognition expert (DRE), responded to the University of Vermont Medical Center to conduct a DRE evaluation for the Colchester Police Department.
4:06 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Officer Noel was dispatched to the area for the report of dump trucks pulling into the roadway in an unsafe manner. Upon his arrival, there were no dump trucks in the area.
Dec. 16
12:53 a.m. Gonyeau Road
Officer Corbin responded to the complaint of a vehicle being driven from a business parking lot. As a result of his investigation, a 30-year-old Milton man was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of operating without owner’s consent.
Sweeney Farm Road
Corporal Porter responded to an Emergency 911 call where only whispering could be heard. He determined the caller was a child playing with the phone who had done this in the past. Porter and the child’s father made it clear this behavior was not acceptable.
Dec. 17
8:40 a.m. U.S. Route 7
Officer McQueen was dispatched to the area for a vehicle parked in the roadway and preventing snow removal. Upon his arrival, the vehicle was gone and no longer a hazard.
2:34 p.m. Manley Road
Officer McQueen responded to a report of a vehicle off the road. He found the vehicle unoccupied and did not observe any damage. He contacted the registered owner who said they were not injured and had already made arrangements for a tow truck.
