Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13, the Milton Police Department responded to 132 incidents and calls for service. The department issued 66 tickets, of which 42 were warnings.
August 7
Everest Road, 6:13 a.m.
Officer Corbin conducted a directed patrol on Everest Road at the intersection of Mears Road due to increased motor vehicle complaints.
U.S. Route 2, 5:17 p.m.
Officer McQueen responded to a three-car accident on U.S. Route 2 near the Sand Bar State Park. It was reported traffic was stopped for a turning motorist. A westbound vehicle failed to see traffic stopped and struck a stopped motorist from behind, who then struck a second stopped motorist.
As a result, two operators where transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) with non-life threatening injuries.
August 8
McMullen Road, 7:59 p.m.
Milton officers received a tip about a man hiding out with an arrest warrant. Milton Police located 34-year old-Joshua Greenough of Winooski and took him into custody without incident.
He was transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility where he was placed into the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Railroad Street, 10:40 p.m.
Sergeant LaFountain stopped 34-year-old Keith McGregor of Winooski for an observed speeding violation. McGregor was found to be in violation of a court appointed curfew. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date.
August 9
Barnum Street, 2:03 a.m.
Corporal Grenier was dispatched to a noise complaint where he located several intoxicated citizens. He spoke with them and asked them to keep it down due to complaints to which they agreed.
Shortly after, Grenier responded again due to additional complaints. Grenier again requested they quiet down due to complaints and they again agreed.
Grenier remained in the area for a time. He observed a male run into the middle of the road, stopping traffic, and gesturing to motorist. The male was taken into protective custody and transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility for detox.
Interstate 89, 9:13 p.m.
Corporal Grenier assisted the Vermont State Police with an accident on the interstate. The female operator was found to be impaired and arrested by VSP for Driving While Intoxicated.
August 10
US Route 7, 9:24 a.m.
Corporal Coulombe responded to a single vehicle accident. He learned the owner of the car had parked in their employer’s parking lot and neglected to activate the emergency brake on their standard car. After a period of time, gravity took over and the vehicle rolled down an embankment into the neighboring property’s fence. Only minor property damage occurred and there were no injuries.
West Milton Road, 10:39 a.m.
Corporal Coulombe stopped 38-year-old Stephen Green from Schenectady, New York for an observed speeding violation. Coulombe detected several signs of drug impairment and learned Green’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont, and Green had an active arrest warrant for narcotic possession.
Green was arrested without incident and brought to the Milton Police Department for processing. Sergeant Locke, who is a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), opined that Green was impaired. Green was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for the charge of DUI and brought to the Franklin County Superior Court on his outstanding arrest warrant.
August 11
U.S. Route 2, 3:35 p.m.
Corporal Coulombe responded to a two-car accident on U.S. Route 2 near the Sand Bar State Park. It was reported traffic was stopped for a turning motorist. A westbound vehicle failed to see traffic stopped and struck a stopped motorist from behind and then stuck the same motorist at least one more time from behind. T
he operator was checked for impairment and advised she “nodded off” due to poor sleep recently. No one was injured and the vehicle sustained moderate to significant damage.
Deer Run, 5:35 p.m.
Officer Noel conducted a welfare check as neighbors had not seen the resident in a while. Officer Noel made contact with the homeowner who was fine and appreciated the concern.
August 12
Andrea Lane, 7:09 a.m.
Corporal Porter is investigating several car breaks in the area. There are currently no leads. Anyone with information is requested to contact Porter.
Merrill Lane, 5:44 p.m.
Officer McQueen mediated a dispute where one neighbor was placing trash in the other neighbor’s recycling bin.
August 13
Middle Road, 9:49 a.m.
Milton Police were sent to the Dollar General for an assault that had occurred. It was reported one worker punched another in the face after being given instructions.
Detective Hendry filled a charging affidavit with the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s office for criminal charges. The Chittenden County SA’s officer declined to prosecute the case.
Hobbs Road, 6:46 p.m.
Milton officers responded to the area of Hobbs Road for the report of an intoxicated driver. It was reported a couple were fighting and the male left the area in his vehicle while intoxicated. Officers checked the area but didn't find him.