Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, the Milton Police Department responded to 184 incidents and calls for service.
The department issued 86 tickets, of which 28 were for traffic violations and 58 were warnings.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
Aug. 28
12:47 p.m. Sweeney Farm Road
Sergeant Locke responded to a report of a suspicious male walking around a property and knocking on the door and then just sitting in a vehicle. He was determined to be a U.S. Census worker.
3:24 p.m. Bombardier Road
Corporal Coulombe arrested a Milton woman for driving with a criminally-suspended license. She was cited to appear court for a later date.
10:04 p.m. Catamount Drive
Sergeant LaFountain and Officer Schiavo responded to a activated commercial burglary alarm. Upon arrival they found the building to be secure and no signs of criminal activity.
Aug. 29
6:04 p.m. Cherry Street
Officer Noel responded to a reported suspicious call. The caller advised he had caught several people rustling around in the bushes and trying to steal a bicycle. The caller advised that he had spooked them. The Milton Police Department has increased patrols in the area.
6:30 p.m. Woodcrest Circle
Officer Noel spoke with a resident on Woodcrest Circle who said her husband’s ex-wife’s current husband came to their residence and caused a verbal altercation. Officer Noel documented the incident as requested by the complainant.
Aug. 30
12:46 p.m. McMullen Road
Corporal Coulombe received a report of ATVs in the roadway. Upon his arrival he spoke with the complainant who advised the ATVs were gone and was satisfied with just a drive thru by the police department.
8:13 p.m. Woodcrest Circle
Officer Jones spoke with a female who said there had been agreement to have her kids dropped off at 6:30 p.m. by another parent. It was currently 8:15 p.m. and the kids were not home. When Officer Jones made contact the complainant reported the kids were now at home.
Aug. 31
11:02 a.m. Pecor Avenue
Corporal Porter assisted Colchester Police Department with harassing phone calls. Colchester PD requested a residence be checked and determined if the resident still had a specific phone number. Contact was made with the resident and it was determined the phone calls were not coming from her.
12:59 p.m. Westford Road
Sergeant LaFountain took a report of a vehicle that was scratched at the Town Forest parking lot. The female said she came back from hiking and found a long scratch on her vehicle. She was provided with the necessary information to start a claim with her insurance company.
3:58 p.m. Manley Road
Officer McQueen conducted a speed enforcement detail on Manley Road as requested by residents due to high speeds on the road.
Sept. 1
8:43 a.m. Cooper Road
A resident called and complained about speeders on Cooper Road. The caller requested more police presence. The department's speed cart was deployed to make residents aware of their speed and to slow down.
12:17 p.m Woodcrest Circle
Crisis center called and requested assistance with a home visit for a person suffering a possible mental health crisis. Upon Milton PD's arrival, representative's from the crisis center said they were all set.
5:10 p.m. Woodcrest Circle
Corporal Porter responded to a residence for a report of a resident who was intoxicated and walking around in just their underwear. Upon arrival, he spoke with the complainant and learned that the other resident had an alcohol dependency as well as mental health issues. Crisis services had responded earlier in the day. Contact was made with the resident and they declined any services and did not meet the criteria to be taken into protective custody.
Sept. 2
6:01 a.m. West Milton Road
Corporal Grenier received a report of a tree in the roadway. Upon arrival, he removed said tree.
11:20 a.m. Green Street
Sergeant LaFountain spoke with a juvenile who said someone had created a fake Instagram account in their name. He advised the juvenile to report the account as fake to Instagram and have them address the issue, as he had no ability to delete it.
Sept. 3
12:12 p.m. Catamount Drive
Officer Noel responded to Catamount Drive for a complaint that a male had tried to lure the 26-year-old female caller into his vehicle. The vehicle was described as a blue or grey convertible. Officer Noel and Corporal Coulombe checked the area and were unable to locate it.
3:16 p.m. Lake Road
Officer Noel took a complaint of threatening behavior. The complainant said a male known to him drove by his residence and threatened him. The other party denied the incident occurred.