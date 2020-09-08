Between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27, the Milton Police Department responded to 185 incidents and calls for service.
The department issued 88 tickets, of which 29 were for traffic violations and 59 were warnings. No arrests were made.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Department.
Aug. 21
12:04 a.m. U.S. Route 7
Officer McQueen was dispatched to the car wash after a report was made of a person trying to break into the coin machine. The person claimed the machine ate their money and they were trying to get it back.
McQueen did not observe any damage to the machine and removed the person from the property.
7:21 p.m. Merrill Lane
Officer Bosworth responded to the area for a male stumbling on the sidewalk. Bosworth made contact with the male and found he was not incapacitated and did not require any assistance.
Aug. 22
3:54 a.m. U.S. Route 7
Milton officers were dispatched to the area for an intoxicated female. The female was no longer on scene when officers arrived and bystanders did not report seeing an intoxicated female.
7:54 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Officer Bosworth responded to an oven fire. Upon the officer’s arrival the homeowner had already knocked down the flames.
Aug. 23
8:17 a.m. Jenna Lane
Officer Noel responded along with the Milton Fire Department to the report of a carbon monoxide alarm activation. No tenants reported any ill effects.
8:01 p.m. U.S. Route 7
A male walked into a business asking if the police had been called on them and then left the area. A concerned employee contacted the police; who were not looking for anyone. Officers were unable to locate the male.
Aug. 24
11:42 a.m. U.S. Route 7
Detective Hendry stopped a 54 year-old Milton woman after observing several traffic violations. Hendry noted several signs of impairment and had her perform field sobriety exercises.
The woman provided a preliminary breath sample nearly 2.5 times the legal limit. She was transported to the Milton Police Department for processing. She was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
10:29 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Officer Schiavo stopped a 40 year-old Milton woman after observing a stop sign violation. Schiavo noted several signs of impairment and had Sands perform field sobriety exercises.
As a result, the woman was placed under arrest and transported to the Milton Police Department for processing. She was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Aug. 25
3:10 a.m. US Route 7 (Colchester)
Officer Schiavo assisted the Colchester Police Department locate the parents of a juvenile CPD stopped. CPD learned the operator did not have a license or permission to take to take the vehicle.
10:45 p.m. Park Place
Officer Schiavo answered several questions about online harassment.
Aug. 26
9:44 p.m. Centre Drive
Sergeant Philbrook responded to Vermont Federal Credit Union for a commercial alarm.
10:25 p.m. Poor Farm Road
Officer Bosworth was dispatched to Poor Farm Road after a report was made of ATVs in the field. He was unable to locate the responsible parties.
Aug. 27
East Road
A concerned citizen contacted Milton Police Department after observing a 49-year-old Milton woman drive off the roadway and then back on the roadway.
Cpl Porter located the woman who showed several signs of impairment. She was ultimately placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. She was processed for DUI and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
3:48 p.m. Howard Drive
Officer McQueen was dispatched to the area for several ATVs in the roadway. The ATVs left prior to his arrival.