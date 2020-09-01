Between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20, the Milton Police Department responded to 207 incidents and calls for service. This is an increase over last week by more than 70 incidents.
The department issued 120 tickets, of which 64 were warnings. Six arrests were made.
Aug. 14
3:09 p.m. West Milton Road / Green Field Way
Corporal Coulombe stopped a vehicle for excessive speed. The vehicle was traveling 65 mph in a 35 mph zone. The operator was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date for Excessive Speed, as well as civil tickets.
3:37 p.m. U.S. Route 7 / Legion Road
Officer Noel responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7. Upon arriving, he determined there were three vehicles involved in the crash, but there were no serious injuries.
The cause of the crash was inattention on the part of one of the operators, causing their vehicle to collide with the back of another car, which in turn contacted the car in front.
Aug. 15
1:57 p.m. Ethan Allen Hwy / Meadow Wood Drive
Officer Noel responded to assist Vermont State Police with a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located a short time later walking on the side of the roadway.
Due to the child having known mental health concerns, he coordinated to have a family friend approach the juvenile instead so the situation would not escalate. The juvenile agreed to go with the family friend until the situation calmed and the parent was provided with local resources to contact for assistance.
2:17 p.m. Westford Road
Sergeant Philbrook responded to a complaint from a concerned friend reporting her friend told her she thought a stranger was inside her house and she could not locate her husband.
Philbrook responded and spoke with both residents who advised they were fine and there were no issues there.
4:13 p.m. Westford Road
Officer Noel responded to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance. He spoke with the parties involved and none elected to leave for the evening.
One of the parties involved attempted to obtain a temporary order for relief from abuse, however, it was not granted by the courts. The parties were advised of community resources to assist them.
5:48 p.m. Hobbs Road
Officer Noel responded to a report of a trespass of a residence. The complainant reported being in his bathroom and hearing someone come through the back door. The complainant located his neighbor standing in his kitchen eating potatoes he’d just cooked. The complainant was able to get the neighbor to leave.
The neighbor later was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for Unlawful Trespass. He was also issued a notice of trespass for his neighbors residence.
8:33 p.m. Cherry Street
Officer Corbin responded to a report of people setting off fireworks. He located the residence they were being set off from and spoke with the homeowners about Vermont’s fireworks laws and that it is a criminal offense to possess or use them without a permit. No further action was taken.
8:55 p.m. Sanderson Road
Officer Raymond responded to a report of a physical domestic assault in which a female victim had been assaulted and thrown into a bookcase. After investigation and speaking with the parties, a male was arrested for Domestic Assault.
Bail was set and he was lodged at the North West Correctional Center until arraignment in court the following day.
9:10 p.m. James Drive
Sergeant LaFountain responded to a report of juveniles ringing doorbells and running. He checked the area and later in the evening located several juveniles on bikes in the area. He sent them home as they did not have proper lighting equipment on their bicycles. It is unknown if they were involved in the doorbell ringing.
Aug. 16
1:47 a.m. Sanderson Road / Bear Trap Road
Officer Raymond responded to a report of a male standing over a female on the side of the road. Upon arriving, officers checked the area and could not locate anyone matching the description. No other calls were received reporting this incident.
10:30 a.m. Clark Falls Road / Owen Court
Officer Noel stopped a vehicle for excessive speed. He observed a motorcycle traveling at 88 mph in a posted 35 mph zone and stopped it. The operator was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date as well as civil violation tickets.
12:44 p.m. Arrowhead Avenue
Officer Noel and Corporal Coulombe responded to a report of a raccoon in a complainant’s garage. They initially attempted to coax the raccoon out with no success, but were eventually able to encourage him out of the garage with the use of a long pole. The raccoon, who they named Ralph, was evicted from the residence and safely returned into the wild.
1:43 p.m. West Milton Road
Corporal Coulombe and Officer Noel assisted with a birthday parade for a child.
Aug. 17
3:32 a.m. Dewey Drive
Officer Corbin was flagged down by a female who reported that she’d just heard a knocking sound on her back window and her dog had started growling. Officer Corbin checked the area, but did not locate anyone around the complainant’s residence.
11:18 p.m. Lawnwood Drive
Sergeant LaFountain responded to a report of a complainant reporting a possible intruder in the house. Upon arriving, LaFountain determined there was no one else in the residence.