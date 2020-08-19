MILTON — As part of the Chittenden County Safe Highway Accident Reduction Program (SHARP), two Milton police officers were assigned to watch for distracted drivers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 on Route 7 in Milton.
The site where the officers were located was recently the location of a fatal car crash.
Over the course of seven hours, Milton police stopped 31 vehicles for traffic violations, according to an Aug. 19 Facebook post. Of the stops, 29 were for using a cell phone while driving.
Per Vermont law, for the first offense, the fine for using a cell phone or any other portable electronic device while driving a vehicle is $162 and two points added to a driver's license for the first offense.
"We realize people need to drive and people also need to use their cell phones," the post stated. "However, please do not mix the two tasks together as they can have life or death consequences.
Cell phones can only be used if they are connected via Bluetooth or another hands-free system. The phone should also be positioned in a mount. According to MPD, exceptions are made for emergency calls, like reporting an incident or calling for emergency services.