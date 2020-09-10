MILTON – A Milton man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
Kyle Sausville, 31, of Milton Vermont, was arrested and arraigned on Sept. 4, 2020, on two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of possession of child pornography. The charges were announced by the attorney general's office on Thursday.
The charges brought against Mr. Sausville are the result of a criminal investigation—including the execution of residential and online data search warrants—conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC), including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Vermont State Police, South Burlington Police Department, University of Vermont Police Services, Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations, Milton Police Department, and the Essex Police Department.
The investigation was initiated when VT-ICAC received a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was placing what was suspected to be images of child sexual abuse materials, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” on the Google Gmail platform, according to a statement from the attorney general's office.
Sausville is alleged to have been the source of the suspected content placed on the Google Gmail account.
Sausville pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Criminal Division.
Judge Howard E. Van Benthuysen set bail of $50,000 on Mr. Sausville and ordered conditions of release which prohibit his access to minors and the internet.