BERLIN -- The Vermont State Police (VSP) has reported that Richard Morrell, 48, of Milton, was charged with Negligent Operation Thursday night following a motor vehicle accident.
VSP says a trooper stopped to assist a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-89 southbound at mile marker 48 in Berlin around 7:34 p.m. Dec. 3. After awaking the operator, police determined that Morrell had been driving when the vehicle collided with the guardrail before coming to a stop.
It’s reported that VSP also determined through further investigation that Morrell had been driving in a negligent manner at the time of the crash. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.
