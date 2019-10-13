WINOOSKI — A Milton is facing a driving under the influence charge following a traffic stop on I-89 here on Saturday.
According to Vermont State Police, Dalton Gabree, 26, was stopped for a moving violation near Exit 15 at approximately 1:25 a.m.
Police state Gabree "showed signs of impairment" and that "further investigation found Gabree to be under the influence of alcohol.
Gabree was arrested, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Oct. 31 to answer the charge against him.