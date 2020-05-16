Around 6 a.m. on Friday, troopers with the Vermont State Police (VSP) Williston Barracks arrested a Milton resident for Careless and Negligent Operation on the interstate.
A trooper was reportedly traveling southbound on I-89 behind Timothy Grupp, 45, of Milton, before the vehicle suddenly accelerated to an extremely high rate of speed. The trooper was able to eventually catch up and pace with the vehicle after it decelerated to 110mph in a posted 65mph zone.
A motor vehicle stop was then conducted around Mile Marker 67 in the town of Waterbury where Grupp was identified as the driver. He was subsequently released roadside with a criminal citation to appear before Washington County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Careless and Negligent Operation.