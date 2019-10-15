ST. ALBANS — A Milton has been charged with breaking into a gas station here.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), Andrew Yandow, 40, was identified as the person who broke into the store shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police were alerted to the break-in by an alarm from Swtichyard Mobile on Lake Street. Responding officers found the window had been broken into. Both the cash register and ATM machine were damaged. Overall, there was more then $3,000 in damage and property worth an undisclosed amount was taken.
Officers had reportedly noticed Yandow outside the building earlier that night acting suspiciously.
Police then confirmed Yandow was responsible for the break-in.
A tip led police to the Maplefields on Fairfax Road where Yandow was arrested. He was reportedly wearing the same clothing worn by the burglar in video footage from the burglary.
He was taken into custody and charged with burglary, felony unlawful mischief, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, and possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.