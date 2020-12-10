SOUTH BURLINGTON -- The South Burlington Police Department (SBPD) has reported that Malcolm Sovey, 18, of Milton, turned himself into authorities early Thursday afternoon.
Sovey was charged with Assault and Robbery for a Nov. 30 incident and released with conditions to appear in court.
Around 4 a.m. Nov. 30, SBPD responded to the Delta Hotel on Williston Road for a report of an armed robbery. Officers were told that two male suspects had entered the lobby area and tendered a transaction with the clerk. During the transaction, one of the suspects allegedly displayed a firearm while both suspects converged on the clerk.
The suspects were able to open the cash drawer and then fled with its contents. The clerk is said to have sustained a minor injury during the skirmish. The suspects were reported to have been seen fleeing the hotel in the direction of Mary Street.
Detectives reportedly pursued a number of leads, and investigation revealed that one of the suspects was a 16-year-old juvenile. That juvenile was located at his home by police, also charged with Assault and Robbery, and issued a citation to appear in court in February.
