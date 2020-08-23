BARTON -- Vermont State Police (VSP) says it arrested a Milton resident Thursday morning following reports of a relief from abuse (RFA) order.
Randy Buzzell, 24, was charged with Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, and he is said to also have had an active arrest warrant.
Around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20, state police from the Derby Barracks responded to a residence on Barton Orleans Road for an RFA. Investigation reportedly revealed that Buzzell was in violation of his conditions of release and a relief from abuse order, as well as having the active warrant. He was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.
Buzzell was later arraigned at Orleans County Criminal Court and then held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility.