Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested Milton resident Dana A. Ambrose, 55, in South Burlington Wednesday night on a charge of Driving Under the Influence (DUI).
Shortly after 8 p.m., a trooper with the VSP Williston Barracks was reportedly notified by a plainclothes colleague -- who was returning from training -- that there was a motorcycle headed north on Shelburne Road which was driving erratically and committing multiple moving violations.
The alerted trooper was able to intercept the bike and conduct a motor vehicle stop near the Volkswagen dealership. The operator was then identified as Ambrose.
An ensuing investigation led the trooper to conclude that Ambrose was operating while under the influence of alcohol. Ambrose was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Following the booking, Ambrose was released into the custody of a sober adult and instructed to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1.