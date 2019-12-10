Milton residents filled the area in front of the municipal offices on Saturday evening for the annual Christmas Tree lighting.
Santa Claus was on hand for kids who wanted to share a few wishes, and parents who wanted a photo.
Members of both the Milton Community Band and the Milton Community Choir joined together to perform songs of the season.
The event was organized by the Milton Recreation Department and members of the recreation committee handed out hot chocolate and sugar cookies in the shape of Christmas trees, snowflake and bells donated by Madeleine's Bakery.
Other sponsors of the event included:
- ACE hardware
- Anonymous Donor
- HannafordMTSD Food Service
- Milton Independent
- Tool Wizard & More
- Barrett’s Tree Services
- S.D. Ireland
While the S.D. Ireland holiday truck was missing on Saturday, it will be in town at the municipal offices on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.