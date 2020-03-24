Dear Valued Readers,
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and its impact on local businesses, until further notice, will not be printing a physical edition of the Milton Independent. This is a fast-changing and developing situation so we will be assessing our publishing plan real-time to determine the next print publication date.
We don't have any plans to layoff employees as we work through this crisis.
Our efforts will be aimed at bringing you local news and updates digitally at miltonindependent.com and our Facebook page.
Please feel free to email us at news@miltonindependent.com with any news, information, and or, photos that you'd like us to share via our website.
Thank you for your understanding, and we hope that you and your family stay safe and healthy through this pandemic.
Milton Independent Team