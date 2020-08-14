In early June, Milton was one of many rural towns across Vermont to organize an anti-racism rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
But for the Milton Inclusion and Diversity Initiative (MIDI), it wasn’t enough to just make signs and wave. It wants people to listen and to learn.
“It was encouraging to see so many people participate in the rally,” Amanda Spector, a MIDI member said. “But many people afterward wanted to follow through and have the discussions necessary to make real change.”
For the last several weeks, MIDI has been hosting a weekly, virtual book and discussion group on Zoom that anyone in the community can join.
The group started by reading and discussing Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and You by Ibram X. Kendi and will soon start How to be an Anti-Racist, also by Kendi.
“We thought the work of Kendi would be a good place to start, because many of us need to work toward a better understanding of racism and antiracism in order to figure out action steps for our communities,” Spector said.
Starting soon, when a group member buys their copy of the chosen book from Phoenix Books, a percentage of the sale will be donated to an organization of the group’s choice.
Spector said the group wants to find ways to hold town leaders accountable for the statements they make. Specifically, it is discussing ways the town can act on the joint resolution committing to anti-racist education that was signed by the Milton selectboard and school board June 29.
“This isn’t just another book group,” Spector said. “We are reading a book, but we’re also talking about anti-racist curriculum in our schools, police budgets, and articles and podcasts we’ve found interesting.”
Currently, the group’s members are all adults, age 30 to 70, Spector said. About six to eight people attend the meetings regularly, but over 20 people have signed up for the email list.
Spector hopes that increasing the group’s awareness in the school district will cause more students to join.
Even though there are ways the group could meet safely in-person, it will continue to meet virtually for the foreseeable future.
“An online format makes it more accessible for people in multiple towns and with various circumstances,” Spector said.