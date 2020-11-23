At this time last year, Milton High School students were eagerly heading to their final dress rehearsals for “Mamma Mia!” — a show that brought audiences to their feet with its drama and disco.
While this year’s production looked very different, the excitement and creativity was still just as bountiful.
“We had to throw all the rules out the window,” longtime Milton theater director Paul Curtiss said.
In place of the typical fall musical, MHS students performed a variety of short scenes and dances outside at Bombardier Park. The performances were live-streamed the weekend of Nov.14-15, with about 60 viewers tuning-in to watch.
“We thought we’d take advantage of the opportunity in a weird way and rather than do a big show, let the kids choose scenes and songs that have some meaning to them,” Curtiss said.
The majority of participating students performed a dance to “Footloose” choreographed by senior Lilly Fletcher. Other students performed scenes from “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Beetlejuice.”
In the past, Curtiss said four or five students would get cast in the leading roles, but this new format allowed every student to be the star of their own performance.
“Kids just wanted connection,” Curtiss said. “I think there was less of a concern about creating a polished product and more of a focus on just seeing each other again.”
Due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, school policies and little guidance from the Agency of Education, Curtiss and his students had to think outside of the box.
In August, singing anywhere — inside or out — was prohibited by state guidance in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, so Curtiss knew a large-scale production like “Mamma Mia!” would be off the table this year.
Disappointed by the lack of state guidance for arts groups, he said he based many of this fall's theater plans off of the guidance for sports.
“They’ve been very slow at getting any type of guidance out for the arts, music, theater and dance,” he said. “And since sports could be done outdoors with masks on, we figured we could follow the same rules.”
Curtiss and other members of his department created a plan in August which they presented to a MTSD committee. Theater was swiftly approved for outdoor rehearsals.
In spite of rain, snow and abnormal 70-degree weather, the 30 participating high school students practiced four days a week for several weeks after school in Bombardier Park.
In addition to the live-streamed performances, the performances were also filmed and cut together over a two-week period. When the state guidance changed and allowed singing indoors, some scenes were filmed at the high school.
Jenna Schultz, the Milton High School music teacher who usually does the music direction for the fall musical, also lended her hand to this year’s adapted programming. Amanda DeCarlo, a Milton High School art teacher, supplied the technical direction and supervision.
As cases of COVID-19 rise, Curtiss isn’t sure what theater will look like for MHS in the spring. Typically, students perform at the state’s one-act festival, but he predicts that will be cancelled this year.
“I'm going to survey the kids to see if they want to do something similar to what we just did, or if they want a more guided production,” he said.
