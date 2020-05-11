Milton High School (MHS) ranks second out of all Vermont public high schools, according to recent findings from the U.S. News and World Report, whose ranking system placed college readiness high on the list of indicators.
"We are so very proud of our school and our students. We pride ourselves on providing access for all and this recognition gives our students, school, and community a chance to shine," said Mary Jane Stinson and Anne Blake, MHS Co-Principals, in a joint statement.
The organization ranked approximately 17,790 public high schools out of more than 24,000 reviewed. Rank was determined by summing up schools weighted scores across six categories: 30 percent to College Readiness, 20 percent to College Curriculum Breadth, 20 percent to Math and Reading Proficiency, 10 percent to Math and Reading Performance, 10 percent to Underserved Students, and 10 percent to Graduation Rate.
Data used in the Best High Schools rankings comes from Common Core of Data on the U.S. Department of Education's website, and College Board, the source of the Advanced Placement (AP) test data presented for schools. According to Stinson and Blake's joint statement, each high school's statewide accountability test results and graduation rates were almost always collected directly from official sources in that state, never directly from schools.
Nationally, MHS ranks at 585 out of 17,790 public high schools. According to the report, Mount Mansfield Union High School ranks number one out of all public high schools in Vermont.