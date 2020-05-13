After investigating reports of multiple burglaries in Milton, the Milton Police Department tracked down and arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male from New Jersey who allegedly had a hand in the crimes.
Just after midnight on April 30, Milton Police received a call that multiple businesses had been burglarized at the Merrill Lane complex.
Throughout an investigation, Police determined that a 17-year-old juvenile male from New Jersey was involved with the burglaries. The juvenile and a second suspect allegedly forced their way into the businesses and stole multiple items.
With the help of the public, the Milton Police Department tracked down and find the male staying at an apartment complex in Milton, where he was identified and taken into custody.
The juvenile was cited for Burglary, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities, and Resisting Arrest.
It was also determined that the juvenile was wanted out of New Jersey. He was ordered to be held on his out-of-state charges and will be transferred over to juvenile services in New Jersey.
There is still a second outstanding suspect in this case, and the Milton Police Department asks anyone with information to please contact us at (802) 893-2424.