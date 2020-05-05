Despite a rise in car parades and processions since Vermonters were ordered to stay home due to COVID-19, the Milton Area Car Show will be showcasing neither rims nor wheels this year.
Planners for the annual event announced on May 1 that the car show was canceled due to fundraising issues related to COVID-19.
"It's with heavy hearts we have decided to cancel this years show due to the coronavirus outbreak," said Milton Area Car Show admin in a statement on their Facebook page. They cited low donations from businesses that have closed or whose sales have taken a heavy toll during the pandemic.
The event usually brings crowds to Milton to look at new, antique, classic, muscle cars and more.
"The expense alone to put this show on is well over $1,200. Without donations for raffles and silent auction there would be no way to recoup this money along with still being able to donate to CMN [Children's Miracle Network Hospitals]. We are all hoping to get back to normal lives very soon but there is no need to take chances. Although we are not quite at our goal of $50,000, I'm sure we'll get there in time," the statement continued.