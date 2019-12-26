After years of confronting acts of hazing and assault committed by members of Milton High School’s football team, the Milton Town School District was ordered to pay one of the victims $280,000.
The anonymous victim convinced jurors that his assault with a pool cue at a private home during a football team party was foreseeable given the previous, similar assault on Jordan Preavy, a member of the team who ultimately committed suicide.
The jury found the school had been negligent in not taking stronger actions to protect members of the team given what administrators knew about the team’s history of hazing.
The plaintiff’s attorney, Jerry O’Neill, said there may be an appeal seeking greater damages. The district has said it will not appeal the verdict.
The two football players who sexually assaulted the plaintiff, Colby Darling and Brian Lasell, served 18-month deferred sentences for simple assault.
Meanwhile, the district continues to work on improvements to its climate and culture, adding specialists on hazing, harassment and bullying to the staff and launching a school-wide restorative justice program.