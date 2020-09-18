What to Do This Weekend is a new, weekly newsletter rounding-up nearby events in one, convenient place. Know of an event that should be highlighted or a place we should visit? Submit it to our calendar, or send me an email at bhigdon@miltonindependent.com. I’d love to hear your suggestions.
Fall officially begins this Tuesday, and with the chill in the air this weekend, that certainly feels about right. Let’s savor this fall weather by spending as much time outside as we can.
This week’s round up includes ways to shop, watch and eat outside.
Movies in the Park: Coco, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18 — Essex
Spend a Friday night at the movies with family-friendly feature "Coco." Up to four people per group will be provided a socially-distant spot on the lower field at Maple Street Park. Pre-registration is recommended, and night-of registration is only available on a limited basis. Learn more and register through the link above.
Eagles Club Outdoor Craft/Vendor Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 — Milton
Support a local Eagles Club and maybe get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Milton Eagles’ Outdoor Craft/Vendor Fair. The fair will be located at outside the club building at 42 Centre Road. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Sam Mazza’s Corn Maze, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday — Colchester
Open every weekend until Oct. 31, Sam Mazza’s corn maze boasts three miles of maze. Tickets are required, but give visitors access to two separate mazes within the design, a one-mile maze and a two-mile maze. Be sure to punch your card at each of the 12 stations within the mazes to enter to win the grand prize which will be drawn at the end of the season.
Staff Writer Bridget Higdon suggests taking the Local Motion Bike Ferry from the Colchester Causeway to South Hero if you've never done so before. Start your bike ride from Airport Park in Colchester for the shortest distance to the start of the trail.
The improvements made to the Causeway ahead of schedule this summer are certainly noticeable — the path is wider, with no more orange cones to dodge!
The bike ferry runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays thru Sunday, Oct. 18. Cost to ride is by donation.
Once you're on the island, I recommend pedaling about two miles up South Street to Allenholm Farms and stopping at the to-go window for a cider donut or slice of apple pie.