Since we're all staying a little closer to home this Labor Day, the Independent rounded-up a collection of events happening nearby this weekend.
Whether you're looking to see a movie, go for walk, view some art or listen to music on this last weekend of summer, we've got you covered.
Labor Day Barbecue Bash, 12-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7 at The Milton Diner
Cost: Music is FREE, pay for what you eat
Experience a full afternoon of live music and food at the Milton Diner on Route 7. A line up of four bands is set to play, and small-size creemes are free all children.
Story Walk in Bombardier Park, Milton
Cost: FREE
Starting this Saturday, talk a walk anytime between dawn and dusk on the Bombardier Park West trail in Milton to read "Apples and Pumpkins" by Anne Rockwell.
Drive-in movie: "Aquaman," 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Essex Experience
Cost: $25
Watch "Aquaman" from the comfort of your own car this Saturday at the Essex Experience. The movie will be projected onto a 40-foot inflatable movie screen and audio will be transmitted over FM radio. Buy tickets ahead of time here.
Pop-up art show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 at Grand Isle Art Works
Cost: Items available for purchase
Take a walk under the tents at Grand Isle Art Works on Saturday to view pottery by Jessica LaBonte and welding by Jason and Alissa Kenwood. Artsit Jim Holzschuh will host a live wood-working demonstration. Masks are required, but you'll receive a 10 percent-off coupon for one item in the gallery.
Live music, Sept. 4-6 at The Spanked Puppy Restaurant and Pub, Colchester
Cost: Pay for what you eat
Listen to live music while you dine this weekend at the The Spanked Puppy in Colchester. Kyle Stevens plays 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jerborn 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Mark Abair 2-5 p.m. Sunday.