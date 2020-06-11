Message from Don Turner, Town Manager
It feels like the only certainty these days is uncertainty. But in Milton, there is another certainty: our community is one that supports each other. Through these challenging months, it’s been incredible to witness the hard work of our team here at the town offices, as well as the support and care of our community. From celebrating our graduating seniors, to supporting our neighbors, I believe this time apart has brought us closer together.
Around town we’ve kept up with changing state guidelines as we learn more about the virus and its transmission. Little by little, around the state we are taking steps to restart our economy, while keeping public safety at the forefront of our actions. While we’re excited to begin reopening some parts of town, we encourage residents to continue social distancing, and follow health officials’ guidelines. We want to keep Milton as safe as possible while enjoying some of the best months our state has to offer.
Our team begins a gradual return to the town offices this month following the governor’s guidelines. The Town Clerk and Town Treasurer’s offices are now fully staffed. However, we continue to conduct transactions through the drop-box, by phone and email. We’ve had some residents question their inability to enter the office. We apologize for the inconvenience but thank you for your patience and cooperation. It is, undoubtedly, a change but one we believe is in the interest of everyone’s health. We look forward to serving the public inside again once it is safe to do so.
As we begin to gradually reopen we’re happy to announce that our tennis/pickleball and basketball courts are available once more. We ask that park users follow social distancing guidelines so we can keep them open. Unfortunately, the dog park, playgrounds, pavilions, picnic tables, fieldhouse, restrooms and outdoor performing center will remain closed until further notice.
We’re pleased to say our summer camps are a-go, and will begin on June 15. Public Safety Director Michaela Foody has worked closely with our recreation and parks department to identify a safe method to hold camp programs.
Be sure to look out for our upcoming story walks in Bombardier. We’ll be posting information about the walks in Bombardier Park West this week. This is a wonderful event that melds both our beautiful outdoor spaces and our library materials –and it’s an event we feel can work with social distancing and gathering guidelines.
Many residents have been missing our library these past few months. That’s why we are happy to have launched a curbside service model. Curbside orders have been a big hit and our librarians are working hard to fulfill them, sort and sanitize materials. We are at work on a phased reopening plan for the library based on new information provided by Governor Scott last week. We want to ensure that we establish a safe environment for both our staff and the public.
Though there have been many challenges in our world during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re grateful to see some good as well. Although we had to alter our Memorial Day ceremony to keep our residents safe, it was still a meaningful day to remember those who served our nation. We look forward to other celebrations to come, including Independence Day. After some careful thought and decision making we’ve determined we won’t be able to host our Independence Day fireworks in the park per usual. However, we’re looking forward to bringing the fireworks to the people from a prominent location visible from most of your homes. We will provide additional information in the coming weeks and think this will provide a safe, socially distant viewing opportunity to all.