April proved to be another challenging month as COVID-19 continued to alter our work, school, and home life. But coming to the month’s close, we’re glad to see buds on trees, birds in the sky, and milder weather– at least some days.
We’re also heartened, again, to see the many ways our residents are pitching in to help each other during this trying time. Our April 25th fundraiser for the Milton Emergency Food Shelf filled a full 8 foot pick up bed with 574 pounds of food donations, and raised over $1400.
I want to thank Pastor Paul at the Cornerstone Church for agreeing to host a blood drive in Milton. There is a large need for blood and we felt that it was important to host a blood drive here in town. Thank you Pastor Paul!
While many of our town operations have been altered, we are encouraged by the great work our team has accomplished this month.
Alternating crews to work in a safe, socially distant manner, our public works and highway divisions have begun preparations for paving and upcoming construction projects. Staff have readied Hardscrabble Road and Murray Avenue for paving this Spring.
They’ve been hard at work grading our gravel roads, and sweeping our sidewalks, too.
When we finally get back to our work commutes our roads will be better for it.
Work continues to coordinate the Bear Trap Bridge repairs, Route 7 intersection projects and the Cherry Street sidewalk project. We’re eager for warm summer months and the opportunity they afford us to give our roads some needed maintenance.
The town offices have been quiet, remaining closed to the public for the foreseeable future. We have a limited number of staff members in the clerk’s office, working normal hours. Staff continue to collect taxes for the May 15 due date, as well as water and sewage payments.
Snail mail and the town office drop box are the best way to submit those payments we are not accepting money over the counter at this time.
We miss seeing our wonderful neighbors in the offices, but are incredibly grateful for residents’ accommodation.
Our recreation staff had to close all park amenities this month including playgrounds, playing courts, the dog park and horseshoe pits. But their work has by no means come to a close. Three counselors have been hired for our summer camp programs, which we hope to hold as planned. Recreation staff have also continued crafting summer programs. They have been in close contact with neighboring towns to share ideas and learn how others are working to adapt during the pandemic. In the meantime, a Virtual Recreation Center tab is being created for our website. The virtual center will be filled with helpful and interesting links, ideas and references for residents to access from home. We’ll be hosting a recreation commission meeting over Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday May 13 for those who wish to “attend.”
To keep things light during these challenging times, we’ve created a “Milton’s Amazing Pets Challenge.” The contest calls for residents to share videos of their pets doing something smart, silly or just plain fun with our recreation department via email or social media. Residents can enter through May 4, at which point a random winner will be selected to receive a special prize. We’re hoping this event will bring a smile to everyone’s face.
These are challenging times for our emergency workers and we couldn’t be more pleased to announce our newest team member to serve as public safety director. Michaela Foody will take on the role following work as a first responder at St. Michael’s College and ---- at the UVM Medical Center. Michaela started on April 27, but will jump in full time beginning May 4. We’re wishing her all the best in the role and looking forward to working with her.
Many people have been turning to books as a way to escape the harsh realities of COVID-19. Our staff has been working diligently to ensure residents have continued access to library materials, even while the facility is closed.
Our librarians can now sign residents up for library cards over the phone. We hope that this will allow even more people to enjoy our online materials. We are also working on a curbside pickup model we hope to launch in the next couple of weeks.
A new, digital Teen Space was launched to provide kids and teens staff videos to create different projects. Our team has also made an online series called “Staff Picks,” in which our librarians share book recommendations.
While library programming is on hold for now, we are busy rescheduling events and planning our fall functions.
All told, April was a productive month despite our current challenges. Again, we thank our team and our patient, supportive residents for pitching in.
Keep an eye on the COVID-19 section of our website for the latest information on town operations during the pandemic. While we’re looking forward to seeing the state gradually reopen with the governor’s gradual “turn of the spigot,” we want to make sure we do it in a responsible way. Thank you
Stay well, help your neighbors, and don’t hesitate to reach out to me with questions. We will see through this together.