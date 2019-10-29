Every morning, I jump on the bus,
bright-eyed and bushy-tailed,
awake and ready for the day.
I wish everybody a good morning
and ask a million questions.
I wonder why no one else
is as happy as I am?
I look around...
at the freshman boy asleep on his trumpet,
the senior girl putting on pounds of makeup,
and the new girl with pink hair blaring music.
The loud thumping in her ears
makes me stare and scrunch my nose.
Why is everyone in such a bad mood,
acting as if the bus headed to school
isn’t something that makes everyone’s day
a whole lot better?
The weather is spontaneous,
the sun is out,
the smell of morning dew is flooding my nose.
It’s 7 o’clock –
we should all be jumping for joy!
Everyone stares at me
like I’m weird for being so happy,
but happy I am.
—Taylor Lewis