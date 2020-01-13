A Milton woman has been charged with driving under the influence and careless and negligent operation following a stop for speeding on I-89.
Vermont State Police report Samantha Bergeron, 30, was stopped on Friday at 11:20 p.m. in the Winooski Safety Corridor traveling north after a trooper reportedly spotted her driving 86 mph in an area with a 55 mph limit.
VSP reports Bergeron showed signs if impairment, but does not specify what those signs were.
She was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Jan. 30.